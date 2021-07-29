Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Jennifer Aniston smiling in a white dress Celebrities ‘Unlucky In Love’ Jennifer Aniston ‘Enjoying A Hot New Fling’ With Halle Berry’s Ex?

Is Jennifer Aniston secretly dating Halle Berry‘s ex Gabriel Aubry? According to one tabloid, the pair has been in a “sexy secret romance” for a while now. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Jennifer Aniston’s New ‘Secret’ Relationship? This week’s edition of Star reports that Jennifer Aniston is “getting hot and heavy” with none other than […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Ben Affleck in a blue button up Celebrities Report: Ben Affleck Struggling To Keep Up With Jennifer Lopez’s Workouts

Is Jennifer Lopez working hard to get Ben Affleck into shape? One report says the Hustlers star is helping Affleck get rid of his dad bod. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Jen Whips Ben Into Shape’ According to Star, notorious gym-rat Lopez works all day on her body, and now she’s going to work on Affleck’s too. […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Image of tan woman with a sunscreen drawn sun on her back. Lifestyle You’re Probably Making These Common Self Tanner Mistakes–Here’s How To Fix Them

Self tanner is one of those things you need to get just right. Otherwise, it can turn out sloppy, unflattering and just plain awful. Unfortunately, too many of us make some big faux-pas when it comes to applying self tanner. So if you’re a fan of fake tans, below are some of the most common […]

 by Kelsey Michal
Prince William and Prince Harry, both in blue suits, walk together Royals Prince Harry, Prince William ‘More Estranged Than Ever’ After ‘Icy’ Princess Diana Tribute?

Did Prince Harry and Prince William have a “frosty reunion” amid the tribute to their mother, Princess Diana? That’s what one tabloid would have readers believe. Gossip Cop is taking a look at the rumor. Prince Harry And Prince William ‘Still At Odds’ After Princess Diana Tribute? This week, OK! reports brothers Prince Harry and […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Lifestyle

You’re Probably Making These Common Self Tanner Mistakes–Here’s How To Fix Them

K
Kelsey Michal
7:15 am, July 29, 2021
Image of tan woman with a sunscreen drawn sun on her back.
(Verona Studio / Shutterstock)
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Self tanner is one of those things you need to get just right. Otherwise, it can turn out sloppy, unflattering and just plain awful.

Unfortunately, too many of us make some big faux-pas when it comes to applying self tanner. So if you’re a fan of fake tans, below are some of the most common self tanner mistakes and how to avoid them.

1. Using Your Bare Hands

One of the best ways to give away your fake tan is by using your bare hands during application. Not only will this method stain the palms of your hands, but it will also leave you with uneven patches of tanner.

Instead, opt for soft velour towels or tanning mitts to apply the tanner.

2. Skipping Out On Hydration

Daily moisturizing is an important part of a flawless faux tan. It’s also the way to keep it around for as long as possible. So, if you’re not consistently moisturizing, take this as a sign to start ASAP.

3. Exfoliating Or Shaving Right Before

We do not recommend shaving or exfoliating right before a self tan. This is because razors and exfoliators leave a fine film over your skin. This can cause the tan to turn out streaky.

Alternatively, exfoliate and shave a day or two before self-tanning.

Image of woman sunbathing with a sunblock drawn sun on her leg.
(Ksenz-E / Shutterstock)

4. Exfoliating Or Shaving Right After

Just like you shouldn’t exfoliate or shave right before a self tan, you also shouldn’t do so right after. This is because you run the risk of rubbing and shaving the tan off.

To make sure you don’t remove all of your hard work, wait about eight hours before exfoliating or shaving.

5. Applying Too Much

You don’t want to overdo it when applying self tanner. Remember, you can always go back and add more, but it’s more difficult to rid of a tan-gone-wrong.

This is also true for focus areas that aren’t naturally exposed to sunlight, such as your palms or inner arms.

To combat this, apply the self tanner slowly and gradually. See how you like it, and if you want to add more, then go for it.

6. Rushing Into Clothes

Don’t rush into your clothes right after a self tan. If you do so, you will most likely stain your clothes and rub off some of the color.

Instead, wait about 10 minutes after your application. Once the time is up, check all areas to make sure you’re fully dry.

More Beauty Stories:

5 Self Tanners That Will Give You Glowy Skin Without The Stink Or Streaks

The Best Mineral Sunscreens That Won’t Leave You Feeling Greasy

Serum Foundation Is The Skin-Care Hybrid Everyone Is Falling In Love With

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.