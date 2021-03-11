How Serious Are Zooey Deschanel And ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott?

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott began their sweet romance after meeting on an episode of Carpool Karaoke. The pair seem to be the perfect match for one another. Some tabloids, however, don’t share that sentiment. Gossip Cop has gathered a few rumors we’ve investigated about Deschanel and Scott’s budding courtship. Here’s what we know.

In 2020, the National Enquirer ran a report that implied that Zooey Deschanel was only dating Jonathan Scott for booty calls. According to the paper, the actress’ “pals” were convinced her relationship with the Property Brothers star wouldn’t last and she was only using him to raise her profile. “When Zooey met Jonathan, it was definitely LUST AT FIRST SIGHT! Within 24 hours, they were hot and heavy and stealing away to hotels every chance they could get,” revealed an insider, adding that the “fickle” Deschanel would get over her “infatuation” after her “career perks up.” Gossip Cop corrected the ridiculous report and explained that Zooey Deschanel doesn’t need anyone to “boost” her career.

Drew Scott Warned Jonathan To ‘Pump The Brakes?’

In another story by the Enquirer, the tabloid alleged that Drew Scott warned his twin brother to pump the breaks on his relationship with Zooey Deschanel. The tabloid tattled that Drew was initially pleased that Jonathan had found love with the actress, who shares two children with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik. But the reality star had hoped his brother would “pump the brakes on any wedding plans” with the New Girl actress until he was certain that she was “the one.”

While Gossip Cop is certain Drew Scott will always be concerned about his brother’s well-being — they are twins, after all — we highly doubted he was putting that much pressure on Jonathan. Also, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott weren’t engaged and never announced any plans to wed. Scott addressed the rumors that he was “rushing” to marry Deschanel during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Covino & Rich Show. “I’m pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter,” Scott stated.

Jonathan Scott Proposed To Zooey Deschanel?

For some reason, the tabloids haven’t gotten the memo because not too long afterward, Star reported that Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel were engaged. The publication claimed that Scott was waiting until Deschanel’s divorce to Pechenik became finalized to ask for the actress’s hand in marriage. A source further revealed that the two were holding off on sharing the good news because they wanted to enjoy their engagement. If the pair weren’t telling anyone about their engagement, why would this “insider” feel the need to spill the news to a tabloid? Still, Gossip Cop clarified that neither Scott nor Deschanel had confirmed that they were engaged.

Secret Valentine’s Day Wedding?

Earlier this month, OK! skipped the engagement route and boldly declared that Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel secretly wed on Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas. A source told the tabloid that the couple was “talking about getting married for about a year and just decided to go for it” once and for all. “It was very spur-of-the-moment, but that’s how Zooey likes to do things — and now Jonathan too. They put it together in a matter of a day and everyone got a verbal invite to come,” the source disclosed.

From there, the sketchy source claimed that the couple could also be expanding their brood. “Jonathan will be a great stepdad to Zooey’s two children, but he’s been saying for months that he can’t wait to have kids of his own,” the tipster stated. While Scott did honor Deschanel on Valentine’s Day, the two did not get married. Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for the actress who dismissed the incorrect narrative.

Simply put, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are in a good place and enjoying their romance. There isn’t much more to it than that.

More News From Gossip Cop

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Kesha Bares Cheeks On Instagram, Uses ‘Butt Kisses’ To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Jenna Bush Hager On The Outs At The ‘Today Show’? Here’s The Latest

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud

Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Net ‘$500 Million’ For Interview