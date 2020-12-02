How Rebel Wilson Shed Over 60 Lbs This Year

Wilson added that walking, hiking, or even running is a great opportunity to listen to books or podcasts that can help with your emotional and mental wellbeing.

Another favorite of Rebel Wilson is getting in some strength training, as she went on to say, "I love lifting weights, I love that feeling of feeling strong and powerful. And the weights are so good for you, not only for your muscles but for your bones as well."

In the end, she stressed that it's all about finding something that works for you, so say if you have bad knees, give swimming a go. In terms of how often she works out, Wilson shoots for six days of the week of at least one hour of physical activity but stresses that doesn't need to be intense every time - even a leisurely stroll can suffice.