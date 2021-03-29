Gossip Cop

The Royal Family on a balcony at Buckingham Palace Royals Prince Harry Renounces His Father, Meghan Markle A ‘Bipolar Narcissist,’ And More Of This Week’s Royal Gossip

Meghan Markle A ‘Bipolar Narcissist?’ The National Enquirer claims this week that it got its hands on a dossier that exposed Meghan Markle as a pathological liar and bipolar narcissist with histrionic personality disorder.” The report’s sources also hinted that the Duchess of Sussex used threats of suicide to get her way. Read the report […]

 by Brianna Morton
Close up of Prince William, smiling and bald. News How Prince William Snagged Controversial ‘World’s Sexiest Bald Man’ Title From The Rock, Jason Statham

Prince William was just named the world’s sexiest bald man, and considering his steep competition in the form of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, and John Travolta, a lot of people were surprised to see the British royal at the top of the list. The study behind the results used interesting methods to come […]

 by Brianna Morton
Miley Cyrus in black leather performing on New Year's Eve 2021. Celebrities Miley Cyrus Desperate After New Album ‘Tanked’?

A new report says that Miley Cyrus is going back to her Hannah Montana stylings after her non-country efforts flopped. According to an insider, she needs to sound more like Billy Ray Cyrus than Miley to stay afloat. Here’s what’s going on with the “Wrecking Ball” singer. Miley Cyrus Worried After Albums ‘Tanked’ The National […]

 by Griffin Matis
Elizabeth Hurley wears a black dress against a pale blue background News Elizabeth Hurley Posts Totally Bare Throwback, Addresses Reality Show Rumors

Elizabeth Hurley clearly has no problem baring all, as her latest Instagram post proves, but recent rumors claim the British actress has plans to bare all in a reality show just yet. Hurley spoke out rumors that she and her son, Damian, would be appearing in their own “Walton-style” reality show, and she did so […]

 by Brianna Morton
Prince William was just named the world’s sexiest bald man, and considering his steep competition in the form of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, and John Travolta, a lot of people were surprised to see the British royal at the top of the list. The study behind the results used interesting methods to come up with its winner. The study also listed an interesting runner up that most probably didn’t expect. 

How Prince William Beat Out The World’s Sexiest Bald Men

A recent study credited to cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita listed Prince William as the world’s sexiest bald man. Mike Tyson was a surprise number two on the list, followed by Jason Statham in third. The study came up with these controversial rankings by combing through blogs, reports and pages found via Google searches. Prince William was referred to as “sexy” a staggering 17.6 million times according to the study.

The Reactions From Other Bald Stars Has Been Hilarious

The internet went wild after the results of the study were made public. Several prominent bald men also chimed in with their reactions, including Dwyane Johnson and Stanley Tucci, who both had hilarious responses to the news. Tucci, who didn’t make the rankings at all despite his recent boost in popularity over the last year, posted a photo of other bald celebrities, and one not so bald one, to his Instagram page, cheekily including himself at the very top. 

Johnson’s response to the rankings, in which he came in ninth with 2.2 million, was equally hilarious. The former holder of People’s Sexiest Man title wrote on Twitter, “How in the cinnamon toast [expletive] does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!”

Obviously not everyone is happy about the results, but the man who beat out all the competition to win the spot at the top has yet to comment on the news. It’s typical of the British royal family to keep quiet when it comes to stories about them in the media, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Prince William never mentioned the honor. At least his wife, Kate Middleton, has something nice to brag about. 

