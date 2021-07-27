Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Prince Harry wearing a black suit while hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws News How Prince Harry’s New Job Could Lead To Him Moving Back To London, What This Means For His Marriage To Meghan Markle

If Prince Harry has gotten tired of Los Angeles already, he now has a good excuse to return back home to London soon. A new job opening in his hometown has landed in the former royal’s lap which may mean a move is in his future. A Job Fit For A Royal? Prince Harry recently […]

 by Eric Gasa
Finneas O'Connell and his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski at a Spotify party in 2020 Celebrities Who Is Finneas’ Girlfriend? What We Know About His Relationship With Claudia Sulewski

Find out about Finneas O'Connell aka Billie Eilish's brother and his girlfriend, influencer Claudia Sulewski.

 by Deb Taylor
Meghan Markle, in a beige dress, smiles at Prince Harry, in a dark suit, while outside Royals Meghan Markle Tells Prince Harry Their Kids Will Never ‘See Their English Relatives Again’?

Has Meghan Markle told Prince Harry that their children will never see the rest of the royal family again? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Meghan Markle Planning ‘Revenge’ On The Royals? Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day reported Meghan Markle had […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Image of three women drinking coffee. Lifestyle Former Starbucks Barista Reveals How To Make All Your Fav Drinks For A Fraction Of The Calories

Starbucks specialty drinks are an indulgent treat. But, there are ways to cut down on the high calories found in many of the sweet drinks.

 by Dana Hopkins
News

How Prince Harry’s New Job Could Lead To Him Moving Back To London, What This Means For His Marriage To Meghan Markle

E
Eric Gasa
7:00 pm, July 26, 2021
Prince Harry wearing a black suit while hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws

(Getty Images)

If Prince Harry has gotten tired of Los Angeles already, he now has a good excuse to return back home to London soon. A new job opening in his hometown has landed in the former royal’s lap which may mean a move is in his future.

A Job Fit For A Royal?

Prince Harry recently joined up with mental health company BetterUp as their chief impact officer. The role sounds like a perfect fit for Harry given he’s been a user of the app for months to improve his mental health.

“I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable,” the Duke of Sussex said to People.

The prince, who was hired in March, is certainly excited to get started, saying, “I intend to help create an impact in people’s lives. Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

BetterUp was very happy to add Prince Harry to their team and is looking to expand in the UK which is where the Duke will step in. BetterUp chief executive Alexi Robichaux was first introduced to the prince last fall through a mutual connection.

What This Could Mean For Meghan Markle’s Marriage

Given the abuse and vitriol Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received from the press and public, it’s no surprise the royal turned to a mental health service for help. Prince Harry, who is 36-years-old, has been very open with his mental health struggles and takes its importance to heart. Now the royal wants to return the favor to others.

But what will the move mean for Prince Harry’s marriage with Meghan Markle? Though the new company expansion sounds like a perfect invitation for Prince Harry to set roots down again in the UK, we’re unsure if or when the couple would want to move back across the pond.

Though there have been rumors of Markle worried about Prince Harry running off to London, these seem to be nothing more than gossip. And even if Prince Harry is a little homesick, things seem to be going just fine for the couple in sunny California, despite the false reports of an “explosive fight” between the two involving the police.

When it comes to building his new life it sounds like Prince Harry is in good company and certainly in the right business to do so. Whether this new career takes him to London or elsewhere we’re sure he is bound to make a difference.

More News From Gossip Cop

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Preparing ‘Hollywood Christening’ For Lilibet Diana?

Residents Say Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are ‘Worst Neighbors Ever’?

‘Ingrate’ Prince Harry’s ‘Lies’ About Prince Charles Cutting Him Off ‘Exposed By Government Accountants’?

Prince Harry. Meghan Markle’s Daughter Not Added To Line Of Succession?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.