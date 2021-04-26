How Prince Charles’ Role In The Royal Family Will Change With The Death Of Prince Philip

In the wake of Prince Philip’s death, there have been questions about how Prince Charles’ duties will change, as well as what the tragic passing of the family’s patriarch means for other members of the British royal family. Now that Queen Elizabeth’s royal consort has passed on, Prince Charles will be stepping into the role left behind by his father. The royal family apparently plans to close ranks around the queen in a show of solidarity that follows a particularly chaotic year for the British royals.

Prince Charles To Become Queen Elizabeth’s Consort

Even though Prince Philip is gone, the queen won’t have to attend state events by herself. Prince Charles will step up to escort his mother in his father’s place, which sources have told The Sun is an effort to project an air of solidarity and unity within the royal family. Prince Charles will officially be recognized as Queen Elizabeth’s “consort,” a title previously held by his father. This will also allow the senior royals to help ease the 95-year-old queen’s workload, especially Prince Charles.

This isn’t necessarily a new role for the Duke of Cornwall, who largely stepped into Prince Philip’s position after the latter retired from public duties in 2016, but this does mark a rise in responsibilities for the next-in-line to the throne. The first joint event Prince Charles will accompany Queen Elizabeth to will be the May 11 State Opening of Parliament, which will mark the beginning of Prince Charles’ “more significant and active role” within the royal family.

This is also believed to be a way to prepare the 72-year-old prince to eventually ascend to the throne himself. A source informed the outlet, “It is a clear signal that the Queen does not want the crown to skip a generation and that Prince Charles will start ­taking on an even bigger role in royal life.” Since the tabloids have been speculating for years that the queen wanted to bypass Prince Charles and pass the crown to his son Prince William, this latest shift in duties seems to directly contradict those rumors.

