How Orgasms Can Lead To Better Skin

R
Ruby McAuliffe
7:15 am, May 26, 2021
Cut grapefruit with a woman's hand in a sexually suggestive position/
(Deon Black/unsplash.com)
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Turns out the big O can actually help you achieve more beautiful, glowing, and radiant skin. And, no, this isn’t some random millennial idea to just go to funky town more. There’s actual research done on the topic, and the “after-sex” skin is so popular, that Nars even created an entire makeup line full of suggestive names and phrases

So read on to find out more about the link between orgasms and better skin. 

Glow Baby Glow

Everyone wants that summer, lit-from-within glow. That’s how highlighters made their name and illuminating skincare became widely popular. But orgasms get rid of the need to spend all of your cash on serums and cleansers and offer a natural way to achieve that inner glow.

This is because orgasms release oxytocin into the body, a hormone that helps the childbirth process and plays a role in sexual arousal. This release of oxytocin helps reduce inflammation and provides healing effects for the skin.

Blood circulation also floods your face during an orgasm and provides a temporary all-over radiance. They call it the “sex flush.” (Wink wink.)

Stress, Stress, Go Away

Orange cut in half on a plate with a woman's hand in a suggestive position.
(Nataliya Vaatkevich/pexels.com)

If your skin is anything like mine, a big pimple will give away your uncontrollable stress levels. But orgasms help decrease your stress, which (wait for it) leads to clearer skin. 

While oxytocin is good for restoring the skin, it’s just as great for calming those upset pimples. This is because the oxytocin hormone helps decrease worry. 

When you orgasm, the oxytocin is released into your bloodstream, and the anti-stress effects are induced. These anti-stress effects include a reduction of tension and anxiety, an increase in pain thresholds, and a stimulation of positive social interactions. The more your body is exposed to oxytocin, the longer these feel-good effects will last. Can I get a “yes, please?”

Hello, Youthful Skin

As if orgasms couldn’t offer us anything better, they welcome the effects of anti-aging. 

A 2009 study at the University of Michigan found that orgasms raise the levels of estrogen within the body. This is amazing, because an increase in estrogen is a decrease in the speed of aging. 

This works because estrogen helps fight wrinkles and lock in moisture, which is ideal for plump skin. Estrogen also prevents the loss of collagen, which is the central structural protein found in the skin. So, it’s pretty important. 

Don’t believe me? Well, researcher David Weeks conducted a study based on 3,500 people. He found that those with a higher count of orgasms looked about 10 years younger than those with a lower amount. 

So, there you have it. The art of orgasms really does lead to better skin. So what are you waiting for? Go get that gorgeous skin!

