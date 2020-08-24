How Olivia Jade Has Handled Mom Lori Loughin’s Lawsuit And Legal Trouble

Loughlin “Abandoned” By Her Daughters

In August of 2019, the National Enquirer reported that Loughlin had supposedly been “abandoned” by both her daughters in the wake of the college admissions scandal. A highly suspicious insider for the outlet explained, “Lori misses her girls something awful, but they want nothing to do with her.” Loughlin, the insider went on to claim, hadn’t spent significant time with either Bella or Olivia in months. “She only knows what they're up to through friends and social media,” the source added. Loughlin allegedly felt “abandoned by her own children,” and not having her daughters around for “support” was absolutely “devastating.” Too bad for the often-wrong Enquirer that both Bella and Olivia had posted a tribute to their mother to their respective Instagram accounts. Gossip Cop also reached out to our source close to the Fuller House actress and learned that the story was completely untrue.