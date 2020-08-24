How Olivia Jade Has Handled Mom Lori Loughin’s Lawsuit And Legal Trouble

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, was on her way to becoming a famous influencer in her own right when her family was rocked by the college admissions scandal. With both her father, Mossimo Giannulli, and mother sentenced to a respective five and two months in prison for their role in the admissions scandal, people are wondering what’s next for Olivia Jade. Gossip Cop looked into everything the embattled influencer has said about her parents’ legal issues.
On Friday, both Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli received their sentences after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud for their roles in the college admissions scandal. Mossimo was sentenced to five months in prison after the prosecutor argued that he was the more active parent in the scheme.
Loughlin, who the prosecutor acknowledged was the less active of the two, nonetheless still received a two-month prison sentence, as it was determined that she was still complicit in the scheme to get her daughters, Isabella Rose, Bella, and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California. It was initially unclear just how much of a role the daughters played in the scandal, but recently released legal documents show Olivia’s apparent knowledge of what her parents were up to.
A memo from the prosecutor on the case stated, via the LA Times, that Olivia had communicated with her parents about “how to avoid the possibility that a high school counselor would disrupt their scheme.” In response, according to the memo, Mossimo called the doubting counselor a “nosey [expletive].”
Upon being notified that Olivia had been flagged as an athletic recruit, the counselor informed USC that he “highly doubted she was involved in crew.” Soon afterwards, he was confronted by Mossimo. After showing up unannounced at the school, Mossimo insisted his daughter was in fact a rower. The counselor wrote of the encounter, telling the prosecutor Mossimo had demanded to know “why I was trying to ruin or get in the way of their opportunities.”
The counselor later reversed course on his previously expressed doubts and confirmed to Mossimo via email the next day that he’d told USC that Olivia Jade was in fact a rower. This encounter is likely part of the reason Mossimo’s sentencing was harsher than Loughlin’s. Mossimo had also been the one to take the staged photos of his daughters on a rowing machine, which was done in an effort to make their portrayal as rowers more realistic. It’s entirely possible that Olivia was completely unaware of the exact actions of her parents and the extent to which they tried to keep up the charade.
After the news broke of her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal, Olivia took a long hiatus from her growing YouTube and Instagram accounts. She took a break from the platforms from March to December, and eventually the style influencer uploaded a brief video updating her fans about her desire to return to YouTube. She also explained that she was not legally allowed to discuss anything about the ongoing court case. Since then, she’s only uploaded one video in the last eight months. Her Instagram account has been more active, though of course Olivia Jade isn’t sharing any details about the case since it was ongoing until just a few days ago.
When she announced her return to her social media pages, many outlets predicted that Olivia would begin spilling details about her parents’ legal battle. Some of the more outlandish outlets insisted that the 20-year-old would do so purposefully in order to get “revenge” on her parents. Others claimed that Lori Loughlin was furious with her youngest daughter because of the decision. Gossip Cop investigated these rumors and found that there was something they all had in common: Loughlin and her daughter were supposedly at odds with each other.
In August of 2019, the National Enquirer reported that Loughlin had supposedly been “abandoned” by both her daughters in the wake of the college admissions scandal. A highly suspicious insider for the outlet explained, “Lori misses her girls something awful, but they want nothing to do with her.” Loughlin, the insider went on to claim, hadn’t spent significant time with either Bella or Olivia in months. “She only knows what they're up to through friends and social media,” the source added. Loughlin allegedly felt “abandoned by her own children,” and not having her daughters around for “support” was absolutely “devastating.” Too bad for the often-wrong Enquirer that both Bella and Olivia had posted a tribute to their mother to their respective Instagram accounts. Gossip Cop also reached out to our source close to the Fuller House actress and learned that the story was completely untrue.
A few months later, in October of last year, Star published an article claiming Loughlin’s daughters would seek revenge by testifying against their mother in court. The outlet quoted a so-called “insider” who claimed the whole sordid affair had “irreparably damaged her relationship with her daughters.” The supposed tipster ominously added, “They could send their mother prison.”
By this point, it’s fairly obvious that neither Olivia Jade or Bella testified against their parents. Before this article was published, People reported that Bella and Olivia Jade were behind their mother 100 percent, with a source telling the far more reputable outlet, “They'll be the first ones to visit her if she does have to spend time in jail.” Just to make sure, Gossip Cop once again checked in with our own impeccable source, who told us under condition of anonymity that the allegations were false.
“Lori Loughlin Betrayed: A Daughter's Revenge” read the cover of Us Weekly in December. The melodramatic cover was accompanied by an article claiming Olivia Jade’s return to YouTube was revenge against her mother. The magazine alleged that Loughlin was furious about her daughter reviving her YouTube channel after she’d apparently ordered Olivia to “remain quiet and not do anything controversial.”
It should be noted that neither of the two videos Olivia uploaded to YouTube in the time since the college admissions scandal broke were the least bit “controversial.” The magazine clearly missed a few main points from the video, namely the fact that Olivia refused to talk about anything going on with the case.
In fact, the YouTuber went on to say she’d debated returning to the platform. “Well if I can't talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything? There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can't,” Olivia explained. “I want to move on with my life and not try to be in a selfish way.” That doesn’t sound like a daughter hellbent on getting revenge. In fact, it sounds more like a daughter trying her best to be supportive and not do anything that might cause her parents harm.
More recently, in March of this year, the Enquirer wrote that Lori Loughlin had “muzzled” both Olivia Jade and Bella ahead of her and Mossimo Giannulli’s trial. According to a tipster who spoke with the tabloid, “The girls have been anything but helpful since their parents were charged last year.” The dubious source went on to say, “They don't seem to understand or care how dire their parents' situation is.”
Olivia was supposedly more of a problem than her older sister Bella, the source claimed. “Olivia went rogue on her parents. If she says something damaging, they could wind up behind bars for decades!” Olivia Jade’s social media postings have been far from problematic. True to her word, Olivia has made no mention of her parents’ legal battle or the scandal in general. At the time, Gossip Cop’s source close to the situation had assured us, “You can count on everything that [this tabloid] writes about is false.” Our hunch proved to be correct since the couple was sentenced to a few months in prison rather than the “decades” predicted by the tabloid.
Obviously, these sorts of shameful tabloids have no real insight into either the case in general or into Lori Loughlin’s relationship with either of her daughters. Since Olivia Jade was already an up-and-coming influencer in her own right, these outlets like to throw her name around in an attempt to attract readers. What this family needs now is time and space to deal with what they’re going through, not tabloids making up lies just to make a quick profit.