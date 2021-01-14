How Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Is Different From The Book Series

The Show’s Controversial Sex Scene Is Even More Disturbing In The Books

While the book touches on a bit of female empowerment, it’s essentially just a run-of-the-mill regency romance novel with plucky heroines. The feminism is much more evident in the Netflix series. Despite that, there’s one controversial sex scene that troubled both readers of the series and viewers of the show.

In the book, Daphne learns that Simon is purposefully preventing her pregnancy by pulling out before completion. In her fury, she bans him from her bed and refuses to sleep with him, leading to an ugly fight where Simon essentially threatens to rape her, though he ultimately leaves her alone. Later, he comes to her room drunk and, while he is half-asleep, Daphne has her way with him.

In the Netflix version, Daphne learns of Simon’s deceit and soon afterwards initiates sex with him. Using her position on top of him, she prevents him from his usual method of safe sex. Simon tells her, twice, to wait, but she disregards his words and forces him to complete the act, very much against his will.