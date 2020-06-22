How Much More The Cast Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Makes Now

Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor was only working at SUR while getting his modeling career off the ground, but the gig ended up helping him out in more ways than one. Taylor won’t be picking up any more shifts at the restaurant any time soon, especially with the $25,000 per episode paycheck he takes in from Bravo. Taylor also describes himself as an entrepreneur and investor and told Complex in 2016, "If I’m smart about it, and if I live reasonably, I’ll be good for the rest of my life." Though he’s since run into some financial troubles, notably the $80,424 tax lien he was hit with in 2019, Taylor seems to have weathered the storm.