 by Brianna Morton
 by Ariel Gordon
 by Eric Gasa
 by Eric Gasa
How Much Dr. Dre’s Ex Wife Receives Monthly From Divorce Settlement

Brianna Morton
2:51 pm, July 22, 2021
Nicole Young and Dr. Dre smile while walking the
(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce is winding to a close, and Nicole stands to collect a jaw-dropping amount of spousal support following a judge’s ruling. The divorce case has dragged on for quite a while now, with Nicole alleging that she suffered physical and verbal abuse from her now ex-husband, whom she wed in 1996. The payments have been ordered to begin by August 1 and will make Nicole a very rich woman before the year is out. 

Court Denies Nicole Young’s Request For $2 Million, But She’s Still Walking Away A Millionaire

Nicole Young won’t be receiving the $2 million a month in spousal support that she originally requested from the court, but she will be making out like a bandit after a judge ordered her ex-husband Dr. Dre to pay her $293,306 a month. All in all, Nicole will be receiving close to $3.5 million a year from the Beats by Dre founder, who is worth an estimated $800 million

Dr. Dre will be required to continue to make these payments, which begin on August 1, until Nicole either dies or enters into a domestic partnership. The court could also make other arrangements at any time. In addition to the nearly $300,000 a month payments, Dr. Dre will also be responsible for paying expenses for the Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes the former couple once shared. In May, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay $500,000 to cover Young’s legal bills in yet another blow for the rapper. Still, it’s a far cry less than the $5 million that Young first requested. 

Dr. Dre To Pay Over $3.5 Million A Year

According to a source who spoke with Page Six, the ordered spousal support payments are consistent with what Dr. Dre has already been paying Young and nowhere near the $2 million a month Nicole initially asked for in September 2020. He began making temporary support payments just two months after Nicole filed for divorce in June 2020. 

In April of this year, the couple requested a Californian judge to declare them both legally single, despite their ongoing divorce. Nicole and Dr. Dre were married for 24 years before Nicole filed for divorce and the couple share two adult children. In the year since the divorce was officially filed, there have been a lot of different twists and turns in the case, including allegations of physical abuse and infidelity. As it comes to a close, both parties must be relieved to no longer have it hanging over their heads. 

