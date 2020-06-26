How Much Are 'The Masked Singer' Judges Worth?

Jenny McCarthy, the radio host, author, and former reality TV star was a no brainer addition to the Masked Singer judges table. McCarthy knows how to bring the laughs and her chemistry with her fellow judges, especially Ken Jeong, who she’s seated next to at the table, makes her a fan favorite. McCarthy is estimated to be worth about $25 million by Celebrity Net Worth, but that number combines McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg’s net worths. However, The Richest estimates Wahlberg to be worth $20 million on his own, with McCarthy worth $15 million, which is the value also listed by Wealthy Persons. Without taking a peek at the famous couple’s taxes, it’s impossible to know which site is correct, though thanks to the success of The Masked Singer, as well as money from her ten books and Sirius XM radio show, not to mention her husband’s role on the highly popular Blue Bloods, it’s likely McCarthy’s net worth is closer to $35 million.