How Many Family Members Are Angry At Meghan Markle, Prince Harry For Baby Name?

Was Queen Elizabeth driven to tears by the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter’s name? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Queen Elizabeth ‘Caught Off Guard’?

On June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first daughter to the world and named her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor after the reigning monarch and Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The news came as a bit of a shock considering the rift that has separated Prince Harry from the rest of the royal family for some time now. What followed the news was plenty of speculation over whether or not the queen was consulted before they decided on the name. According to the most recent edition of Woman’s Day, the queen was not informed of their decision.

An insider spills to the tabloid, “Harry and Meghan kept Lili’s arrival a secret for over 48 hours before sending out a press release,” adding, “The palace had no idea it was coming and had to scramble on Sunday evening to pull together congratulatory statements of their own. It’s little wonder the couple neglected to include the traditional line in their birth announcement that ‘the Queen and the Prince of Wales have been informed’… because they weren’t!”

Was Anyone Happy About The Sussexes’ Announcement?

The announcement reportedly came as a shock to the whole family. According to the report, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince William all were “baffled” by the name choice. An insider explains, “Harry and Meghan have done everything in their power to distance themselves from The Firm, and then they turn around and do this. It makes no sense. William and Anne are protective of Her Majesty and feel it’s two-faced and disrespectful. Charles is more positive about it — he hopes it’s a sign Harry and Meghan are ready to extend an olive branch.”

But most wounded of all was apparently Queen Elizabeth. The source attests, “Her dad gave her that nickname, and Prince Phillip used it as a pet name.” They continue, “After he passed away in April, she thought the nickname might have died with him, as it has rather taken on a sacred meaning. And now, here it is, splashed across the papers about a baby she is unlikely to ever meet.”

The tabloid adds some bonus background on Harry and Markle’s daughter’s name, noting that Lili’s middle name is, of course, a tribute to Harry’s mother Princess Diana. But the outlet also speculates Harry got the idea for the name “Lili” years ago when he was on a walk and asked a mother how she spelled her daughter Lily’s name. But on a final note, the publication asserts Markle’s mother, Doria, was “hurt” by the “snub.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

There’s a lot to unpack here. While there have been conflicting reports over whether or not the queen was consulted before the Sussexes made their announcement, the royal family has been nothing but supportive amid Lillibet’s arrival. It’s important to note that none of the reports claiming the queen was not informed are coming from the queen herself. It’s safe to say the tabloid is at the very least exaggerating whatever upset was felt by the royal family amid the news.

While a palace aide informed BBC that the Sussexes did not ask the queen for permission, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vehemently denied the rumor, insisting they spoke to the queen about it. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

Furthermore, a single royal insider with knowledge of the queen’s feelings towards the announcement is maybe plausible. But the alleged insider was claiming to know the intimate feelings of the queen, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince William, and even Doria Ragland. We seriously doubt the tabloid was speaking to anyone with true insight on the royal family. Most likely, the alleged source was only speculating or outright lying.

The Tabloid On The Royals

This wouldn’t be the first time Gossip Cop has caught Woman’s Day in a lie about the royal family. Earlier this year, the tabloid alleged Queen Elizabeth was planning to step down after Prince Philip’s death. Then, the magazine reported Markle had told the queen “you’ll never meet my baby.” Most recently, the publication asserted Prince Harry was returning to London to get his ultimate revenge. Obviously, Woman’s Day is far from credible when it comes to the royals.

