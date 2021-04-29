How Kelly Ripa Found Out Mark Consuelos Was ‘Regretting’ Their Marriage

Despite the fact that they’re now known as one of the most timeless and loving couples in Hollywood, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s fairy tale marriage had an incredibly rocky beginning. At one point, Ripa said it seemed like Consuelos was “regretting” getting married to her and that he’d once thrown her wedding ring out of a window. Three little words from Ripa turned what might have been their breaking point into their strongest moment.

Early Warning Signs In Kelly Ripa’s Marriage

Live! with Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa got real about her early days of marriage with Mark Consuelos. She admitted on the podcast Double Date that there was a point in time where she knew Consuelos felt as if he’d “rushed” into marrying her, adding, “Maybe he made a mistake and maybe he was regretting it.” Tensions between the spouses rose until one day Consuelos “took my wedding ring and threw it out the window,” Ripa recalled.

That sort of dramatic act could have been disastrous for the pair’s marriage, ending it when it had barely even begun. But Ripa, to her credit, kept her cool in the moment and rather than lose her temper with her new husband, she instead showed him understanding and compassion. After hurling her wedding ring through a window, Consuelos turned around to see her reaction. Ripa simply said, “I’m still here.”

Ripa’s Response Came As A Surprise To Consuelos

She explained that she’d said that because “I really think he thought in that moment that I would somehow vanish or evaporate. I was like, ‘Now what?’” Part of the reason that Ripa was so utterly unfazed by the moment was because she could understand exactly how Consuelos felt. “I think it was, like, that moment of ‘Oh my gosh, she is still here and I just did that horrible thing and she’s still here. She doesn’t really seem that rattled.’”

That’s not to say that Ripa wasn’t concerned about the practical problems facing the couple, most pressing of which was Ripa’s now missing wedding ring. Consuelos confessed that, in retrospect, throwing his new wife’s wedding ring out of the window was “not too smart” of him, but luckily he’d married a woman who not only understood what he was going through, but was committed to him for better or worse.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘I get it. I get it. I’m young and married, too. I’m scared, too. I get it. This is forever. I’m with you,’” Ripa recalled before wryly adding, “‘Now, we have to go find that ring.” Consuelos was eventually able to track down the ring, and the rest is history. Ripa said she still considers what happened that day to be a “defining moment” of their marriage. It’s a good thing they saw themselves through that crisis. We don’t know what we’d do without those two lovebirds.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Claim Malia Obama Is A Wild Child



‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?



Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant



‘The Talk’ Loses 4th Host In Less Than A Year



Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America