How John Schneider Lied His Way Onto ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’

The Dukes Of Hazzard star John Schneider has finally come clean about all the lies he told in order to win the iconic role of Beauregard ‘Bo’ Duke. Since he didn’t fit the casting call description of the character, Schneider had to get creative in order to score one of his most famous roles of all time.

Pulling Out All The Stops

Smallville actor John Schneider sat down for an interview with New Idea to reminisce about how his life changed forever after he was chosen to star in the 80’s classic The Dukes Of Hazzard. Like his mischievous onscreen persona Bo Duke, he had no problem pulling a scheme to make sure he got the role of a lifetime.

“Truth is I fibbed my way onto the show!” Schneider admitted more than 40 years after his audition. Producers for the show had originally called for someone who was in the 24-30-year age range, he confessed. Since he was only 18-years-old at the time, that was enough to effectively take Schneider out of the running for the coveted role.

Making his chance at winning the role even lower was the fact that producers also wanted “a Southern-born actor who could genuinely play a country bumpkin.” Schneider was originally from New York, but that didn’t stop him from giving the audition his all regardless.

In order to sell himself as not only older, but as the country boy that the producers were after, Schneider recalled showing up to the audition “wearing a cowboy hat, toting a six-pack of beer and a killer Southern twang.” In order to really sell himself as a genuine southerner, Schneider continued, “I said I was from Snail Hill, Georgia, which doesn’t exist.” He also claimed to be a stunt driver, “which wasn’t true,” he confessed, but in the end, his fibs wound up working out, and he got the role.

He and co-stars Tom Wopat and Catherine Bach have maintained a close friendship since their days being chased around by Boss Hogg and his stooge Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane. “I’m still in touch with Tom and Catherine,” Schneider revealed in the interview. “We were close, and we remain so now.” The three actors had insane onscreen chemistry, so it’s no wonder that their bond, like the cultural impact of the show that they made famous, has lasted for decades.

