How Jennifer Aniston Feels About Her Ex-Husbands After The Divorce

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husbands, Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt, are almost constantly gossiped about in the tabloids. Nothing has been off limits for these rumormongers, which is probably why there are so many whispers about what’s going on between Aniston and her famous exes. Over the years, Gossip Cop has taken notice of how often Pitt and Theroux appear alongside Aniston over the years, so we’re taking a look back at the relationships in order to pinpoint just why that is.
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston first met on the set of Tropic Thunder, which was co-written by Theroux and starred Aniston’s good buddy Ben Stiller. Theroux was dating long-time girlfriend Heidi Bivens at the time. The next time Theroux and Aniston got together was in 2010 on the set of Wanderlust, which starred Aniston and Paul Rudd. Theroux was still seeing Bivens, but the two broke up shortly afterwards. Then came a few months of speculation as Aniston and Theroux were spotted hanging out multiple times.
Apparently the relationship developed quickly between them, because shortly after the two went public in 2011, People reported that they’d moved in together. By the next year, 2012, the pair were engaged. It was a long engagement, which Aniston was teased about by Ellen DeGeneres in 2014 during a visit to her show. In 2015, Theroux and Aniston finally got married. The ceremony was incredibly secretive, with the event being billed as a party for Theroux’s 44th birthday.
For the next three years, the couple appeared to be happy as clams, but on February 15, 2018, Aniston and Theroux released a joint statement announcing their separation. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the statement read. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”
Despite their divorce, the two have kept true to their word and have remained friends. About a year after they announced their split, Theroux tagged Aniston in an Instagram post urging people to adopt dogs from a shelter. The tabloids don’t seem to believe that the two could actually maintain their friendship after divorcing and these outlets didn’t hold back on dishing cruel rumors to push their faulty narrative.
A few months after the former couple divorced, Radar Online published a story claiming that Justin Theroux was “heartbroken” over Jennifer Aniston’s “scathing” interview about the couple’s break up. In the interview in question, which was with InStyle, Aniston sought to clear up some “misconceptions” about how she was doing after her split. The actress insisted that she was not “sad and heartbroken” as she’d been portrayed in the media.
The gossip blog contended that his ex wife’s choice to talk about their divorce in the interview threw Theroux for a loop. “Justin had no heads-up and no idea that Jennifer was doing the interview,” an alleged insider told the blog. “He was heartbroken by her decision. The two of them do not talk anymore and he thought they had both agreed to not talk about each other or their failed marriage in the press.”
The supposed source added, “He is surprised that she chose to kiss-and-tell. But Jen needs to be careful what she says, as Justin has his side of the story too.” It seemed to Gossip Cop that the outlet had apparently not read the interview given by Aniston very thoroughly, since the Friends star never mentioned her ex by name and didn’t say anything remotely negative about Theroux.
To make certain that our hunch was correct, we reached out to a source close to Theroux who, though unable to speak on the record, assured us the story was completely “fabricated.” There were no hard feelings between the ex spouses. Things were a little more complicated between Aniston and her first ex-husband, however.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were once the power couple in Hollywood. The two were initially introduced to each other in 1994 by their managers, who were friends. In 1998, their paths crossed again when they were set up on their first date by their agents. Clearly sparks flew between the two popular actors, since by November 1999, the two were engaged, which they flaunted after crashing the stage at a Sting concert.
Pitt and Aniston married the next summer in what can only be described as a lavish Malibu ceremony. The next few years seem like something out of a fairy tale for the couple, but by 2004, the fairy tale was over. Pitt met his future wife, Angelina Jolie, on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Rumors about the co-star’s closeness seemed to pop up overnight. Eventually, in January 2005, Aniston and Pitt announced their divorce via a joint statement.
Despite the speculation in the tabloids, the two insisted in their statement that the rumors spread by those disreputable outlets were not the reason for their decision to part ways. “For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media,” the statement read.
“This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another,” they said. Over the years, Aniston and Pitt put the past behind them and remained friendly with each other, which the tabloids, of course, misinterpreted as something other than friendship.
Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce in September 2016, the tabloids have been working overtime in order to make it seem as if Pitt will get back together with Jennifer Aniston. Of course, the actor has been linked to numerous other A-list celebrities, including his second ex-wife, but Aniston is probably the leading lady most tabloids turn to when speculating about Pitt’s love life.
Gossip Cop has encountered so very many of these rumors, and disproven them completely, but it doesn’t seem like the tabloids will ever stop pulling at this thread. After Aniston and Pitt’s viral meeting backstage at the SAG Awards earlier this year, the supermarket gossip rack had an absolute field day. Multiple outlets claimed the brief encounter, during which Aniston and Pitt merely looked happy to see each other, was proof that the two were either getting back together soon or that they’d already done so. We’ve covered this again and again, but it always bears repeating: There is absolutely no way that Pitt and Aniston are in a romantic relationship again.
It’s been almost 20 years since they were a couple and neither of them seem all that interested in rekindling that romance. Obviously, the tabloids have a hard time moving on, but it’s past time that the rumors were put to bed once and for all. Any publication that claims the two are still sweet on each other needs their head checked. Jennifer Aniston clearly came by her nickname, “America’s Sweetheart” honestly, since even under the most unfortunate circumstances, she can still remain friends with her exes. If that’s not sweet, we don’t know what is.