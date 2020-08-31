How Jennifer Aniston Feels About Her Ex-Husbands After The Divorce

Gossip Cop has encountered so very many of these rumors, and disproven them completely, but it doesn’t seem like the tabloids will ever stop pulling at this thread. After Aniston and Pitt’s viral meeting backstage at the SAG Awards earlier this year, the supermarket gossip rack had an absolute field day. Multiple outlets claimed the brief encounter, during which Aniston and Pitt merely looked happy to see each other, was proof that the two were either getting back together soon or that they’d already done so. We’ve covered this again and again, but it always bears repeating: There is absolutely no way that Pitt and Aniston are in a romantic relationship again.