How Harrison Ford, Calista Lockhart Fell In Love And Stayed Together Through It All

Becoming A Family

After moving in together, the Indiana Jones star soon found himself a father for the fifth time after meeting Calista Flockhart’s adopted son, Liam. She’d adopted the boy a year before first meeting Ford, but his bond with the boy was effortless from the beginning. “I'm good at changing diapers,” Ford once joked about finding himself caring for a toddler again. “No sense letting that experience go to waste.” Flockhart confessed that the two men in her life shared an early love of aviation, telling Hello! in the 2003 interview, “Liam woke up this morning and first thing out of his mouth was ‘I want to go on an airplane.’” In fact, that father/son connection continues to this day. When it came time to drop 19-year-old Liam off for college in August, Ford flew the college-bound kid and Flockhart in his private plane.