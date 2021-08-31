How Does Channing Tatum’s Ex Feel About Zoe Kravitz?

Love may be in the air for Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz. The two have been spotted galavanting around New York City for weeks now. Tatum’s ex Jenna Dewan has given her two cents on his new relationship. Here’s what she had to say.

First, A Recap

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of Step Up. The two talented dancers got married in 2009 and welcomed a daughter in 2013. The relationship didn’t last, however, and they finalized their divorce in 2019. Dewan moved on with Shameless star Steve Kazee. The two got engaged and welcomed a son last year.

Tatum dated Jessie J for a bit, but that wasn’t built to last. Meanwhile, Kravitz just got divorced herself. She and Greyhound star Karl Glusman were wed in June 2019 and filed for divorce 18 months later. She met Tatum while filming her directorial debut Pussy Island, and they’ve been getting cozy around New York for a while now. This is an intricate web of exes and romance.

Dewan Wants Nothing To Do With it

It’s no surprise that Dewan would have priorities other than Tatum’s love life. An insider informed E! News, “Jenna doesn’t get involved in who he dates.” Dewan is focused on raising her kids with Kazee. A quick glance at Dewan’s Instagram will unveil many photos of herself with the kids, so this comes as no surprise.

This insider added, Dewan “wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy. She leaves it at that.” Rumors persist to this day that Tatum and Dewan are at each other’s throats, but that’s simply not true. Both are focused on co-parenting but have completely moved on romantically. Tatum, too, posts photos with his daughter. In a recent Instagram post, he wrote “You are my world and my heart.”

Dewan has moved in and out of the tabloid spotlight thanks to her split from Tatum. In 2018, In Touch erroneously reported that she was struggling to move on from the Magic Mike XXL star. The National Enquirer disgustingly suggested she only had a second child to get revenge on Tatum. OK! maintains that Tatum feels lost and lonely because of the breakup.

These stories were uniformly false, and prove that tabloids are never to be trusted.. Tatum and Dewan live separate lives at this point, and Dewan isn’t in the business of critiquing his love life.