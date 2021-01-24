How Did Bob Marley Die? The Truth About The Reggae Icon’s Untimely Death

The singer opted for a skin graft using tissue from his thigh. Marley refused follow-up medical appointments and continued to focus on his music. In 1980, following a performance at Madison Square Garden, he collapsed while jogging in Central Park. Doctors discovered that his cancer had quickly metastasized and spread to his brain, liver, and lungs. He played one last show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before canceling the remainder of his tour and seeking alternative treatments in Germany.