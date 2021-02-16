How Dennis Quaid Stays Sexy And Fit At 66

Now Quaid looks at working out with sincere enjoyment. The way he’s kept fit has changed, but he still relies on a mix of cardio and weight training to stay in shape. "I was a runner for about 35 years, but that gets hard on the knees and the joints. At least for me. So I turned to cycling, which I’m currently doing,” Quaid said, adding, “That and yoga. Along with that, you got to still get into the gym and lift. Do the sit-ups.” Despite the simple way Quaid described his workout, it’s an incredibly impressive regiment, especially considering the actor’s age.