Who Is Demi Rose? How The Instagram Star Rose To Fame

Demi Rose is always making headlines for being an Instagram It girl. But how did she rise to the top in a crowded field of buxom babes? Find out more about the bikini-clad stunner and her life as a social media star.

Who Is Demi Rose?

Demi Rose Mawby, 25, was born on March 27, 1995 in the English town of Sutton Coldfield. The child of a bank manager, she had a typical middle-class upbringing. Demi Rose attended New Oscott Primary and John Willmott School before moving on to Walsall College. There, she earned a diploma in beauty and a language qualification in Spanish. Her goal was to combine the two subjects and own her own salon in Spain, but life had bigger plans for her.

How Did Demi Rose Become Famous So Quickly?

Demi Rose has seen massive success on Instagram, but her potential was obvious from an early age.

“I was even interested in virtual reality as a kid, I was always on the computer and then MySpace came around and I found my calling,” she told the Daily Mail in 2021.

Her popularity on MySpace carried over to Instagram, but it took the work of a catfisher to maker her join the platform.

“I only ever got Instagram because someone made a fake profile of me on there with 3,000 followers and I was really envious,” she revealed. “I was like, ‘Wow, how can someone using my pictures get that much?’ And then I started an account and it went from there.”

Demi Rose says she dreamed of modeling since she was young. At the same time, her success astounds her. “I never believed I could make it as a model,” she told Women Fitness. “At the time I was training to become a beauty therapist in my third year of college, but I just knew inside something more exciting was in store for me.”

But in a world full of pretty girls, how did Demi Rose manage to stand out? A brief fling with Tyga in 2016 certainly helped boost her profile. (She was also spotted with Drake before she entered a two-year relationship with DJ Chris Martinez.) Her resemblance to Tyga’s other former girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, also generated buzz—but don’t believe rumors that the two ladies have any bad blood.

“I respect [Kylie] and never said anything bad about her,” Demi Rose told the Daily Mail. “There are no bad vibes, between us, I think.”

Demi Rose Has Battled Many Traumas

Demi Rose may be selling the world a life of fabulosity, but she has endured her share of traumatic events. In 2018 and 2019, both of her parents died within months of each other. In September 2020, she opened up about her grief on World Suicide Prevention Day.

“Behind closed doors there’s been a lot of torment,” Demi Rose told the Evening Standard.

“I grew up from a young age caring for my mother who had been left disabled following a heart attack,” she continued. “I was pretty much her carer for seven years so was forced to mature quickly and never had a normal childhood. It was almost surreal when my father died and then my mother so soon afterwards. I felt angry, sad, bitter and lonely but I am just so lucky that I had a good support system to carry me. Being able to talk about grief is so important and not bottle it up.”

The pain was made worse by the fact that her parents were her biggest cheerleaders. “When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied,” she said. When she finally found fame, her folks happily went on the record to say they were proud of her. (“I could always see it coming as she’s very ambitious,” her father Barrie said before his passing.)

These days, Demi Rose commits to practicing self-care and hopes that her followers take after her. “My hope is if I can inspire people by talking about grief, they can relate to me and I can help them get through the dark times,” she said.

The Instagram Model Is Only Getting Started

Demi Rose is on top of the world—and she shows no signs of slowing down. She currently up to 16 million followers on Instagram, and if she skips posting for a week, panic ensues.

Whether she posts daily or disappears for stretches of time, she can be assured that there will be plenty of people anxiously awaiting her next pic.