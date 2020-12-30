How Daniel Craig Became The Fittest James Bond Ever In His 50s

The Workouts Continued On Set

Once that was all taken care of, Craig’s real workday began. He endured 10 hours of hard physical work including sprints, fight scenes, and car chases. He’d often have to do several takes of the same action, which is enough to exhaust anyone. James Bond, however, can’t look winded, so Craig would have to perform each stunt as if it was his first time, even if it was his fifth.