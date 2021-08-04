How Clay Aiken Responded After Meghan McCain Accusing Kathy Griffin Of Making Homophobic Comments

Clay Aiken is now wading into the beef between Kathy Griffin and Meghan McCain. McCain recently evoked Aiken’s name in an attack on Griffin, so his words hold some extra weight. Gossip Cop can explain.

Meghan McCain Versus Kathy Griffin, Featuring Clay Aiken

Kathy Griffin’s always been hated by conservative media, but things turned especially nasty four years ago. Griffin did a photoshoot with a prop severed head of Donald Trump, a photoshoot that basically ended her career. With this in mind, nobody could be surprised that McCain has a grudge against Griffin.

McCain used her platform on The View to attack Griffin after she announced her cancer battle. McCain mentioned, of all people, Clay Aiken in her attack. McCain said Aiken was “like a brother to her,” and she was still angry over Griffin’s jokes about Aiken’s sexuality. She said Griffin “made very, very, very cruel and homophobic jokes about him before he was out of the closet. We have to go back to 2002, 2003 when that was still acceptable.” McCain then demanded an apology for the jokes.

Aiken Chimes In

Former Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aiken chimed in after McCain made her attack. Aiken kindly offered love and prayers to Griffin, whom he calls a friend and ally.

Love and prayers for a speedy recovery to my dear friend @kathygriffin!

Selfless and gracious, she even hosted a fundraiser for my congressional campaign years ago.

Get well soon Kathy. I miss your jokes! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dR7NY4FzJD — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 2, 2021

He specially says “I miss your jokes!” Gossip Cop could consider this a reference to McCain personally, but it looks like Aiken and McCain are on good terms as well. A month earlier, when McCain announced her intention to leave The View, Aiken expressed his support.

I have not been prouder of @MeghanMcCain !

I know how tough this decision has been for you, girl. But damn, you stay classy! Congratulations. I love you ❤️ — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) July 1, 2021

What’s Going On?

Just because Griffin made jokes at Aiken’s expense, cruel and heartless jokes we’ll add, doesn’t mean that people can’t grow and change. Aiken is expressing basic human kindness and empathy for Griffin while she’s in the midst of a cancer battle. This doesn’t mitigate his friendship with McCain, and we hope some of his empathy could rub off on her. We won’t hold our breath though.

As McCain was in the midst of her fury, Griffin was in the midst of treatment. She updated her Twitter followers to say her surgery went well, and she’s thankful for the love.

Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew.

I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction.

This keychain means the world to me.

One day at a time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tUUjEnpwnO — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 3, 2021

McCain will only be on The View until the end of the week. Season 24 of The View wraps up on August 6, at which point she will begin her next chapter. Maybe she’ll renew hostilities with Levar Burton? Only time will tell.

