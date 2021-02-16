Gossipcop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

A photo of Priyanka Chopra as a young girl dressed in her father's Army uniform News Who Do You Think This Pint-Sized Soldier Turned Into?

This adorable gal is all dressed up with nowhere to go in this throwback photo. She’s wearing an adorably oversized Army uniform that completely swamps her tiny form. Do you know who she is?

 by Brianna Morton
Young M.A wearing a black hat and white shirt at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Celebrities Does Young M.A Have A Girlfriend? All About The Rapper’s Love Life

Get Young M.A's dating history and find out who the rapper is romantically linked to today.

 by Deb Taylor
Christopher Meloni, dressed in a pale blue button up shirt and dark baseball hat, stands for photos News How Christopher Meloni Got Those Insane Abs At Nearly 60

Christopher Meloni has made his triumphant return to Law & Order: SVU and, incredibly, he seems to be even more in shape than he was when he first joined the police drama.

 by Brianna Morton
Dennis Quaid wears a blue suit while standing in front of a white background with black lettering News How Dennis Quaid Stays Sexy And Fit At 66

Dennis Quaid looks almost exactly the same at 66 as he did when he was in his 30s. The seemingly non-aging star credits advice he was given by an older man while he was still in his 20s. Now that he’s closing in on 70, it’s obvious that the well-meaning advice served Quaid well.

 by Brianna Morton
News

How Christopher Meloni Got Those Insane Abs At Nearly 60

B
Brianna Morton
7:00 am, February 16, 2021
Christopher Meloni, dressed in a pale blue button up shirt and dark baseball hat, stands for photos

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Christopher Meloni has made his triumphant return to Law & Order: SVU, and, incredibly, he seems to be even more in shape than he was when he first joined the police drama. The 59-year-old actor has bulked up and slimmed down for multiple roles across his career, but he’s got enough workout routines to carry him through each change. The one thing that usually stays the same is what Meloni eats every morning.

A Lifelong Dedication For Christopher Meloni

It’s no surprise that Christopher Meloni knows how to take care of himself. The actor, who formerly worked as a construction worker, bouncer, and personal trainer, is in the best shape of his life, and that’s all thanks to Meloni’s lifelong dedication to fitness. In an interview with Men’s Journal, Meloni confessed that as a child, he once received a set of plastic weights, the cheap kind filled with sand, and that was the first step on his fitness journey.

Since then, Meloni hasn’t let off the gas. He’s said he uses an interesting mix of “crossfit-type stuff, using asymmetrical weights and straps to really work on stabilizing muscles.” He also starts his workouts with the portion he likes the least: cardio and ab work. Then he moves onto bigger groups of muscle before sorting his arms and shoulders to one day, his chest and back going to another, and legs the day after that.

Despite all that work, however, Meloni prefers not to spend hours a day at the gym. Instead, he limits his workouts to a tight hour, sometimes going on another 30 minutes on the treadmill. He cheekily refers to this as a “hit it and quit it” style, which obviously looks to be working.

It’s not all weightlifting and running, however. Meloni rotates through activities like yoga, basketball, martial arts, and even waterskiing at least five days a week. The workouts target specific muscles, but the activities work everything as a group, bringing a nice sense of completion to Meloni’s fitness regiment.

Eating Right Is The Final Puzzle Piece

Diet, of course, plays a huge part in keeping Christopher Meloni in top shape. “It’s impossible to fuel and repair the machine if you don’t eat correctly,” he advised. Every day, Meloni fuels his body with egg whites and oatmeal to get himself started on the right foot. Throughout the day, he nourishes himself on three or four more meals that rotate between fish, chicken, and vegetables. Seems like he’s worked out the perfect balance!

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston’s ‘New Man’ Is Jason Sudeikis

Amber Rachdi From ‘My 600-Lb. Life’: Where Is She Now

Report: Pete Davidson Quitting Over ‘Toxic’ Environment At ‘SNL’

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Report: Whoopi Goldberg Facing ‘Health Crisis’

  • B Brianna Morton

    Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.