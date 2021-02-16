How Christopher Meloni Got Those Insane Abs At Nearly 60

Christopher Meloni has made his triumphant return to Law & Order: SVU, and, incredibly, he seems to be even more in shape than he was when he first joined the police drama. The 59-year-old actor has bulked up and slimmed down for multiple roles across his career, but he’s got enough workout routines to carry him through each change. The one thing that usually stays the same is what Meloni eats every morning.

A Lifelong Dedication For Christopher Meloni

It’s no surprise that Christopher Meloni knows how to take care of himself. The actor, who formerly worked as a construction worker, bouncer, and personal trainer, is in the best shape of his life, and that’s all thanks to Meloni’s lifelong dedication to fitness. In an interview with Men’s Journal, Meloni confessed that as a child, he once received a set of plastic weights, the cheap kind filled with sand, and that was the first step on his fitness journey.

Since then, Meloni hasn’t let off the gas. He’s said he uses an interesting mix of “crossfit-type stuff, using asymmetrical weights and straps to really work on stabilizing muscles.” He also starts his workouts with the portion he likes the least: cardio and ab work. Then he moves onto bigger groups of muscle before sorting his arms and shoulders to one day, his chest and back going to another, and legs the day after that.

Despite all that work, however, Meloni prefers not to spend hours a day at the gym. Instead, he limits his workouts to a tight hour, sometimes going on another 30 minutes on the treadmill. He cheekily refers to this as a “hit it and quit it” style, which obviously looks to be working.

It’s not all weightlifting and running, however. Meloni rotates through activities like yoga, basketball, martial arts, and even waterskiing at least five days a week. The workouts target specific muscles, but the activities work everything as a group, bringing a nice sense of completion to Meloni’s fitness regiment.

Eating Right Is The Final Puzzle Piece

Diet, of course, plays a huge part in keeping Christopher Meloni in top shape. “It’s impossible to fuel and repair the machine if you don’t eat correctly,” he advised. Every day, Meloni fuels his body with egg whites and oatmeal to get himself started on the right foot. Throughout the day, he nourishes himself on three or four more meals that rotate between fish, chicken, and vegetables. Seems like he’s worked out the perfect balance!

