How Chris Meloni Got A Butt He Says Can Catch Flies

 by Matthew Radulski
5:10 pm, August 4, 2021
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Christopher Meloni knows that the internet can’t get enough of his endlessly peachy butt and now he’s given fans a peek at just how he managed to achieve a rear-end worthy of a “cultural moment.” The 60-year-old Law & Order: Organized Crime star dished out some of his workout secrets as well as anecdotes about moments his fans had with his delectable derriere in a recent interview, and it’s all as amazing as it sounds. 

Christopher Meloni sat down with an interviewer for Men’s Health Magazine as part of his upcoming September cover issue and he gave his fans exactly what they’d been clamoring for: all the secrets of his booty. Meloni brought the reporter along for his workout, where the actor did a hard 80-minute routine designed to build up his already impressively bulky frame. 

As part of the routine, Meloni completed box jumps and pullups, 25 the reporter wryly noted, as well as a move called “the saw,” which the reporter described only as “a move as unpleasant as it sounds.” This, Meloni revealed, was just a light workout. We’d love (or maybe hate) to see what Meloni considers a hard workout. 

To pull the workout together with his overall health, Meloni also ascribes to intermittent fasting, possibly the 16/8 method where he can eat eight hours out of the day, but must fast for the remaining 16. We’re basing this off of the interviewer’s assertion that he caught up with a slightly grumpy Meloni on the 12th hour of his intermittent fasting schedule. To break his fast, Meloni dined on an egg-white omelet with cheese, which honestly doesn’t seem like enough food for a man as big as Meloni. 

Despite Meloni’s initial hunger-caused grumpiness, the rest of the interview displayed his usual display of cheeky charm. When the interviewer informed Meloni that he was having a “cultural moment,” Meloni honestly countered, “My ass is.” Later in the interview, a director who’d worked with Meloni on The Diary Of A Teenage Girl, Marielle Heller, remembered being slightly intimidated by the famed Law & Order actor, though that was quickly overcome after she got to know him. 

“There was a moment when we were filming and this fan came up to him and asked to take a picture of his butt,” Heller recalled. “He posed in a funny way, then turned to me with this sly smile and said, ‘There’s kind of a thing about my butt. People are really into it.’” It’s not just his butt that drives Meloni’s fans crazy, though that’s certainly a big part of his appeal, no bun – pun – intended. 

At one point, Meloni asked what “Zaddy” meant, exactly. He’d no doubt seen the word bandied about on his Twitter page several times. “I just thought it was a cutie thing,” he explained. After learning the word’s meaning, he immediately wanted clarification. “Daddy plus? Daddy platinum?”

Near the end of the utterly charming interview, Meloni gleefully responded to the reporter’s humble brag that he’d been on a fly-killing streak with possibly the best line of the entire article.  “I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap,” Meloni replied, giggling. “I’m clever with my ass cheeks!” That he certainly is. 

