How Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky’s Marriage Is Really Going

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are often featured in the tabloid media. If the gossip rags are to be believed, the Australian actor and his Spanish wife’s marriage is almost always at the brink of destruction. Gossip Cop encountered so many of these dubious reports, we compiled them into a list to double-check our judgment.

While covering the supposed state of Pataky and Hemsworth’s marriage, the tabloids often place a target on Hemsworth’s female co-stars. Last summer, NW reported that Pataky had warned Tessa Thompson to back off Hemsworth. Thompson, who starred with Hemsworth in both Thor: Ragnorak and Men In Black: International, had allegedly gushed a little too much about her Australian co-star during interviews promoting the latter movie for Pataky’s comfort. A supposed insider for the outlet said, “Elsa issued Tessa with a stark reminder that Chris is spoken for.”

Gossip Cop was pleased to debunk this bogus story. The whole premise didn’t sit right with us, so we reached out to a source close to the situation. While our trusted source couldn’t speak on the record, we were assured the entire narrative was complete fiction.

Months later, Life & Style claimed Angelina Jolie was causing issues in Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s marriage. “Elsa seems jealous,” tattled the publication’s tipster. “Angelina’s used her charm to steal husbands before, so why shouldn’t she be?” Gossip Cop looked into this rumor and determined it was woefully incorrect.

Other than the seemingly phony tipster, the only other evidence the outlet provided as proof of Jolie’s seduction was the fact that she and Hemsworth appeared on stage together at Comic-Con to promote Marvel Studios’ The Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder. Gossip Cop reached out to our trustworthy source, who informed us this tall tale was nothing more than nonsense.

In December of last year, Woman’s Day claimed Pataky was furious with Hemsworth because she had to prepare for Christmas alone. The concept for this farcical article seemed to have come from a photo Pataky posted to Instagram which featured her and the couple’s three children decorating their Christmas tree in the family’s home in Byron Bay. Hemsworth, meanwhile, was in New York shooting a commercial for Hugo Boss. “Yet again, Elsa’s at home with the children while Chris gallivants around the globe,” which left the Spanish actress feeling lonely, especially around the holidays, snitched a so-called “source.” Gossip Cop discovered that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Though the outlet made it seem as if Hemsworth had ditched his family on Christmas to film his commercial, the truth is that the Thor actor was back home by the next Tuesday. Also, Hemsworth admitted that he sometimes had a difficult time juggling work life and family. But it’s not usually his family that suffers, he revealed in an interview with GQ, it’s his roles. This story just didn’t hold water.

Most recently, NW reported that Pataky was texting her ex, Adrien Brody, during her marriage problems with Hemsworth. In 2019, Hemsworth took six months off work to spend more time with his family, which was allegedly a move to “save his marriage.” Now that he was back to work, the unreliable publication claimed the couple’s issues have once again reared their head. A source told the outlet that Pataky has been wondering how things might have been if she’d stayed with Brody, who she’d dated from about 2007 to 2009. “Elsa has confided in a few friends that she’s reached out to Adrien – apparently she sent him a text asking how he’s been.”

Gossip Cop investigated this claim and found it to be false. Last year, Hemsworth revealed that the upcoming Thor movie would be shot in Australia so he could be closer to his family. So, though the actor is back to work, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be missing out on too much family time. To double-check, we reached out to our source close to the couple, who assured us Pataky wasn’t texting her ex-boyfriend of nearly a decade.

There have been other cases when tabloids tried to exploit rumors about Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s marriage to entice readers. Gossip Cop debunked so many stories about Pataky and Hemsworth “saving their marriage” that we compiled them into an article of their own. Tabloids simply don’t have any insight into the couple’s marriage.