How Celebrities Really Feel About Barack Obama

Clint Eastwood Said Obama ‘Looted America’?

Everyone remembers when Eastwood interviewed the chair at the 2012 RNC. He’s been an outspoken critic of Obama for years, but that doesn’t make the YourNewsWire story about him calling Obama “the very worst President in the history of the United States — by some distance” any more true. The blog claimed Eastwood made these comments while priming the film 15:17 To Paris, yet it couldn’t point to any specific context or interview. If Eastwood said this while doing press, then there would be legitimate evidence. Gossip Cop reported that the whole story had simply been made up.