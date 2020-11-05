How Celebrities Really Feel About Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama was endorsed by many celebrities. He appeared on many talk shows and did an episode of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. Perhaps it is this association with celebrities that causes so many articles about how people really feel about him. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has covered about celebrities and the writer of A Promised Land.
While the "Change Clothes" singer and former President are indeed friends, blogs often exaggerate how close the two actually are. HollywoodLife said Obama personally called to congratulate Jay Z once he learned Beyonce had given birth to twins, going so far as to drop everything he was doing to make the call. Small details, like what Obama calls Jay Z, were inconsistent throughout. Plus, Gossip Cop couldn't buy that this story about two extremely famous people would be limited to this single blog, so we busted the story.
YourNewsWire ran a different story, after Kanye West took a meeting with Donald Trump, contending that Obama “called Jay Z several times over the past month pleading to discourage fellow Hip Hop artists from meeting with President Trump.” Obama has personally levied criticism at West’s public antics in the past, but that didn’t make this story true in the slightest. The story said it was a “developing” story, but never actually updated it. Rapper Meek Mill denied that Jay Z told him to cancel meetings with the president, so Gossip Cop busted the entire story.
George Clooney has been politically active in the democratic party for years, so Gossip Cop wasn’t terribly surprised when Woman’s Day said Obama had asked Clooney to run in 2020. Evidently his marriage to Amal “has opened his eyes more than ever about what's really going on in the world. George wants to change the future for his twins." Clooney has personally denied any desire to run for President. He’s been hounded by the question for decades but has made it clear he thinks policymakers should be in the oval office, not someone famous.
Everyone remembers when Eastwood interviewed the chair at the 2012 RNC. He’s been an outspoken critic of Obama for years, but that doesn’t make the YourNewsWire story about him calling Obama “the very worst President in the history of the United States — by some distance” any more true. The blog claimed Eastwood made these comments while priming the film 15:17 To Paris, yet it couldn’t point to any specific context or interview. If Eastwood said this while doing press, then there would be legitimate evidence. Gossip Cop reported that the whole story had simply been made up.
Political blog World Today 365 claimed the Training Day star thought Barack Obama “Should Get 15 Years In Prison.” The article itself was about Washington’s frustrations with the media, which he aired on his press tour for Fences. In fact, the former president isn't even mentioned in the click bait article. In reality, Washington attended Obama’s inauguration and has been an ally of the president. Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Washington who told us the story was a complete fabrication.