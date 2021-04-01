How ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Plans To Juggle Adult Film Career After TV Return

Maitland Ward is making a return to TV after joining the porn industry in 2019. The Boy Meets World star has a lot of insight into both the regular and adult entertainment industries, which makes her latest project all the more interesting. Though she’s making the transition back into mainstream entertainment, that doesn’t mean she’s leaving her day job behind anytime soon.

Maitland Ward’s Triumphant TV Return

Maitland Ward played Rachel McGuire in the final two seasons on Boy Meets World and it took a long time for her to be able to shed the good girl image. In fact, she told the New York Post that she was often typecast as a result of the role, which made it harder for her to win “sexier” roles. She admitted that “in a lot of auditions, they would only see me as this Boy Meets World type of person and they wouldn’t see me any way else.”

After making the transition to the porn industry in 2019, however, she was able to unlock an entirely different side of herself and her acting talents. Though she was warned that doing porn would ruin her career, she said the opposite occurred, “It’s given me my acting career back. It really has.” Ward insists that even though she’s back in mainstream entertainment, she’s not leaving her career in porn behind. “People think ‘Oh, you can’t do both,’ and I hate that. I really want to change that perception. You can do both.”

Now Maitland Ward is returning to television to work on a show called The Big Time. The series, which is in development and hasn’t been picked up yet by a network or streaming service, follow’s Ward’s character, who is also an adult film star. The character is tasked with turning around a movie studio that’s currently in a slump with the help of a nerdy mama’s boy writer played by Young Rock’s Brett Azar. The show will begin shooting in New York this May.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation



Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?



Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Hair Is Ushering Back In This 2017 Trend



Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?



Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?