How Alex Rodriguez Got Rid Of His ‘Dad-Bod’ In Time For 2021

Alex Rodriguez spent the last year being teased by the tabloids for his so-called “dad bod,” but now he’s showing off his fitter, trimmer figure just weeks after he and ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez called it quits. Rodriguez posted a picture of himself to Instagram showing off the results of his hard work in the gym. He also revealed the food that he had to say goodbye to in order to achieve his fitness goals.

Alex Rodriguez Loses The ‘Dad-Bod’

Last year, multiple tabloids claimed Alex Rodriguez’s “doughy” dad bod was causing trouble in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Though the disreputable outlets were completely wrong about the cause of tension between Lopez and Rodriguez, the couple did announce that they were officially splitting up earlier this month. More reputable outlets confirmed that Rodriguez’s supposed “dad bod” had nothing to do with the breakup. Rather the couple had trust issues that Lopez reportedly decided were too difficult to overcome.

Although it wasn’t the reason for his split with Lopez, Rodriguez had evidently decided that he was sick of rocking a dad bod and used his time wisely in the new year to shed some pounds. The former Yankees player posted two side-by-side photos of himself to his Instagram page. The image on the left was captioned “December 2020” while the image on the right carried the caption “April 2021.” The two photos, taken just a few months apart, showed an eye-catching difference.

Rodriguez Looks Completely Different Post J.Lo Split

In the second picture, Rodriguez is more toned and his confidence is almost palpable. It doesn’t hurt that he’s wearing a tight fitting pair of trousers and a well-tailored shirt, both of which show off his physique to a perfect degree. In the caption, the retired baseball star wrote, “Left the Dad-bod in 2020,” before adding, “Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year?”

He also included his secret for getting back into shape, writing, “I’ve been consistent with my workouts,” and playfully adding that he’d “finally put down the chips.” It’s great to see Rodriguez enjoying the fruits of his labor and looking after himself. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on a lot of people and even celebrities aren’t immune from the effects of it, particularly the fact that it’s causing all of us to gain weight. It’s clear that Rodriguez put a lot of work into getting fit, so it’s only right that he get the congratulations and acclaim that he deserves for achieving something that’s difficult to do at any age.

