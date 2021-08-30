How A School Project Launched An 11-Year-Old Entrepreneur Who Now Runs An All-Natural Brand

After selling his alcohol-free hand sanitizer in a school entrepreneurial fair, a then four-year-old Heath W. decided to take his product to the masses. Learning and experimenting in a Potions Lab with essential oils, plant butter, and plant oils, Heath quickly expanded and created Heathmade, a brand that prioritizes the use of simple, plant-based, and effective ingredients..

Now eleven years old, Heath and his brand offer lip balms, deodorants, lotion bars and so much more.

(Heathmade)

Even with the brand’s success, the Heathmade continues to use seven natural ingredients or less in all of its products and makes sure harsh chemicals are never used.

Heathmade also always gives back to the community by partnering with other organizations that share their ethos, helping homeless families and supporting young entrepreneurs.

At the thought of the brand’s success, we knew we had to catch up with the young entrepreneur and his brand. Heath talked about how Heathmade started, gave healthy living tips, and told us what’s next for the brand.

An Interview With Heathmade Founder

How did Heathmade come to be?

“Heathmade, formerly Hands by Heath, came to be when I rented a booth for $20 at my school’s inaugural Entrepreneurial Fair selling handmade hand sanitizer. I was a curious four-year-old at the time, and I loved doing science projects at home with my mom. I remembered we had a DIY hand sanitizer recipe and the Entrepreneurial Fair was the perfect reason to try it out.”

Did you have to convince your parents to let you start your brand or were they always on board?

“My parents were always on board to help me build my brand from the moment we learned about Entrepreneurial Fair. My dad worked in the food and beverage manufacturing industry, and when he shared my project story with his raw material suppliers, they donated aloe Vera gel, essential oils, and a bunch of bottles to help me get started with [the] very first batches of hand sanitizer.”

A Potions Lab sounds like something from Harry Potter! What was your favorite part of learning about plants and herbs?

“My favorite part of learning about plants and herbs is discovering the many combinations I can make when I mix them together. It really is magical to see plants in action.”

(Heathmade)

What is your favorite product from the brand?

“My favorite [product] is Oomph hand sanitizer.”

Health and wellness seem to be important to you; any favorite healthy living tips?

“I may only be 11-years-old, but I know the importance of self-care. My new favorite thing is Reiki to balance the mind, body, and soul. Staying active is important–a bike ride, catching the football with my dad, and swimming are some of my favorite activities. Staying hydrated is important so I have water drinking challenges with my mom.”

What do you do for fun?

“For fun I like to play baseball, go for a swim, [and playing] video games. I love to cook, and [I also] can’t get enough of DIY projects.”

Do you have plans for any other business ventures?

“I have numerous ideas for business ventures. Right now I am focused on tapping into a new market. I have a lot of work ahead of me!”