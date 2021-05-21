How A Better Sense Of Smell Can Lead To More Orgasms

The world of sex research can lead to some very interesting findings. Did you know the average sex session lasts 17 minutes and includes 100 to 500 thrusts? How about the fact that Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian, Chris Pratt, and Beyoncé are the most-masturbated-to celebrities? That’s right, they study absolutely every possible detail.

Surprising Sex Facts

Thanks to the brave men and women who have devoted to their lives to studying how we get it on, some surprising sex facts have surfaced. Ladies, were you aware that your orgasms last three times longer than male orgasms?

It’s true, as research shows the female orgasm lasts about 20 seconds. The guys, however, clock in at about six seconds. Women were also blessed with the ability to have multiple orgasms and G-spot orgasms.

According to ob-gyn Sherry Ross, MD, the research shows that women can actually orgasm in their sleep while dreaming.

Despite the lack of physical stimulation, a sexy dream can cause blood flow to the genitals like it does during actual sex. Not to mention, you’re in a deeply relaxed state, with no stress or anxiety. That blood boost and relaxed state can result in orgasm.

“Orgasm exists in our minds just as much as it does in the clitoris or any other part of our bodies,” says Holly Richmond, PhD, somatic psychologist, and certified sex therapist.

You can also reach climax while engaged in a tough workout, according to a study from Indiana University. Workout induced orgasms, or “coregasms,” are very real and the sexual pleasure usually takes place thanks to core-based exercises.

A Better Sense of Smell Leads To More Orgasms

(puhhha/Shutterstock.com)

Some of the best sex research we’ve seen comes from a small study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior. This 2018 study found that a strong sense of smell can lead to more orgasms. That’s right, people with more perceptive noses have better sexual experiences.

According to the research, women who had a strong sensitivity to odors reported enjoying more orgasms compared to those whose sense of smell wasn’t as sharp.

To be clear, they didn’t find any link between the sense of smell and sexual desire or performance between the sheets. But, they did find a positive correlation between a better, heightened sense of smell and more frequent orgasms, as well as more pleasurable sex.

As Health.com points out, these findings suggest that body odors – like vaginal fluids and sweat – can “enhance sexual experience.”

Maybe Gwyneth Paltrow was onto something with her Goop Vagina candles after all!

The Latest Trending News

This Hard Seltzer Is Setting Itself Apart Thanks To The Tasty Addition Of Tequila

Will Your Boobs Sag Sans A Bra? Common Bra Myths Addressed

You Can Get Paid For Traveling To Malta This Summer–Here’s How