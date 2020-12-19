'Horndog' Steve Harvey Divorcing Over 'Wandering Eye'?

Did Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, threaten to divorce him? A tabloid previously claimed that she was going to leave him due to his "wandering eye" and rumors about his infidelity. Gossip Cop investigated the story, and this is what we found out.
The National Enquirer alleged that Marjorie Harvey was fed up with Steve and that their marriage had hit a crisis. Dubbing the Family Feud host as a “horndog”, the tabloid argued that the spouses' marriage had been strained for a while after Steve was hit with cheating rumors and the cancellation of his two shows. “It’s no secret Steve has a wandering eye, and rumors keep trickling back to Marjorie. Word is, she’s threatening divorce,” a so-called source told the publication.
The magazine said the cheating rumors might be true after Marjorie posted pictures of herself without her wedding ring during a trip to the California Desert National Conservation Area with a gal pal. “Steve cheated on both of his previous wives. Marjorie needed to get away and clear her head,” the supposed insider added. Of course, Marjorie technically could have “threatened” to divorce Steve Harvey at any point in the past several months, but we highly doubt it. The magazine’s story came months ago and the pair are still together.
Since the "story" broke, Steve Harvey posted a birthday tribute on Instagram for Marjorie. "Happy Birthday to my Queen," the game show host wrote as the caption. Marjorie also shared a photo of the couple earlier this year of her and hubby being quite happy as grandparents. Obviously, no one's being threatened with anything here.
Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloid was wrong about the couple’s marriage. A few months ago, Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer for falsely claiming that Marjorie walked out on Steve. The outlet insisted Marjorie left Steve following a huge blowout following the couple had over the comedian's struggle to support his family. The story was incorrect. Gossip Cop pointed out that the couple were still very much together despite what the magazine claimed.
In 2018, the Enquirer asserted that Steve Harvey was involved in a $400 million divorce drama with Marjorie because of Kris Jenner. The publication declared that Marjorie was going to leave her husband due to his close relationship with Jenner. However, the paper failed to mention that Jenner is close friends with Marjorie, as she mentioned when she appeared on Family Feud. The story had absolutely no truth to it. Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus story at the time, just as we are with this "wandering eye" nonsense.
