‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez ‘Humiliated’ And Crying Himself To Sleep Over ‘Bennifer’ Reunion?

Is Alex Rodriguez “humiliated” and nearing a “full-blown meltdown” over his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s new relationship with her ex Ben Affleck? A tabloid claimed the “heartsick slugger” has been crying himself to sleep because his efforts to win back the Hustlers star have fallen flat. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez Still Struggling With Split From Jennifer Lopez?

The latest issue of the National Enquirer reports that “horndog” Alex Rodriguez is “totally bats” over the fact that his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez has been cavorting around with her former flame Ben Affleck so soon after she ended her engagement with the retired baseball player. According to the tabloid’s sources, Rodriguez has been trying to reach out to Lopez in the weeks following their split and her reunion with Affleck, but she’s giving him the cold shoulder.

One source insists that despite downplaying the relationship in the press, Lopez and Affleck are very serious about each other, though they’re trying to be discreet in an effort to protect Rodriguez’s feelings. “The main reason Jennifer and Ben are sneaking around and not blasting their reunion from the rooftops yet is because she’s wary about antagonizing Alex any further,” the snitch confesses. Although the two have tried to keep the romance under wraps, Rodriguez is still in “a world of hurt right now” over it.

“He’s flip-flopping between trying to kid himself he still has a chance to win Jen back and vowing to get even by spilling his guts or facing Ben head-on and punching his lights out!” the source exclaims. Despite the baseball star’s “bravado and skirt-chasing,” Rodriguez has never experienced this level of “pain and rejection before — at least not publicly,” the tattler adds. That’s a bit ironic, since Rodriguez has a divorce under his belt, so something tells us that he’s experienced “pain and rejection” in the past.

Regardless, the melodramatic source continues on, “He’s reading every headline about ‘Bennifer,’ tapping mutual friends for updates and crying himself to sleep.” Rodriguez has also allegedly reached out to Lopez several times since the two parted ways, but the athlete’s attempts to woo her have “no effect on Jennifer.” “She’s not being overly mean,” the insider explains, “She’s merely not responding the way he’d hoped and expected.”

Gossip Cop’s Got A Different Read On The Situation

While it’s almost certain that Alex Rodriguez would have happily continued his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and that she was the one to end it, there’s very little chance there’s any truth to this article. Lopez and Rodriguez made it very clear that there was no animosity in their breakup and that they would continue to work together on the various joint business ventures they’d begun while they were still together. How are they supposed to work together if Lopez is supposedly dodging all Rodriguez’s calls?

As for the tabloid’s claims that Rodriguez is crying himself to sleep at night over the end of his relationship, Gossip Cop simply doesn’t buy it. That is incredibly personal information, the kind that Rodriguez wouldn’t share with just anyone. The only person who knows what the retired baseballer gets up to in his bed at night is Rodriguez himself. It seems highly unlikely that Rodriguez would share that tidbit of information with someone who’d spill it to a disreputable outlet like the Enquirer.

Besides, despite all the time that Lopez and Affleck are spending together, they still haven’t publicly committed to any sort of exclusivity. Obviously, there is still something there, otherwise the two wouldn’t be hanging out all around the country, but it’s premature to place labels on the two. It’s also quite funny that the tabloid claimed Affleck and Lopez were trying to be discreet when they’ve been photographed by paparazzi together on several occasions. When this outlet gets the story wrong, it really commits to getting the story wrong.

