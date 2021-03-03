The world knows Alana Thompson, otherwise known as Honey Boo Boo, as the pint-sized Southerner who starred in her own TLC program Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. But what does she look like today? Thompson is no longer the pudgy pageant princess we once saw on screen, but a 15-year-old girl who has moved past the pursuit of sashes and trophies.

Take a look at her now, and find how she’s taking after her mother, aka Mama June, in regard to diet and weight loss.

Honey Boo Boo First Appeared On Season 5 Of ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’

Thompson and Mama June made their first TV appearance in a 2012 episode of TLC’s reality series Toddlers & Tiaras. The mother-daughter duo was an instant hit, thanks to Thompson’s lively personality and cheeky one-liners.

The two generated so much buzz (and so many memes) that the network offered them a shot at stardom. In August 2012, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo debuted on TLC. The series, which documented Thompson’s everyday life in rural Georgia, ran for four seasons. The show was abruptly canceled in the middle of filming Season 5 when it was discovered that Mama June had reunited with one of three former baby daddies—a registered sex offender.

Thompson’s overnight fame came with a hefty dose of criticism—much of it aimed at Mama June, who was unashamed to fuel her daughter with Mountain Dew and Red Bull (or as she calls it, “Go-Go Juice”).

But negative comments were also directed at Thompson. The innocent child was fat-shamed for years, sometimes under the guise of concern. In 2015, the daytime TV talk show The Doctors aired an exclusive intervention episode with Thompson and her mom. Thompson was presented as a girl addicted to fried food and averse to exercise. Meanwhile, June was painted as a mother in denial about her child’s health.

Although these appear to be true, some critics believe that putting Thompson’s medical problems on a national stage was akin to exploitation. There’s no question that it could have damaging effects on her self-esteem.

Mama June Shannon Lost A Ton Of Weight

In 2016, Mama June’s weight was at an all-time high of 460 pounds. But by the next year, she unveiled a stunning transformation in People. The stage mom had lost 300 pounds and modeled for the magazine in size 4 dresses. She credited $75,000 in medical procedures—gastric sleeve surgery, breast augmentation, and skin removal surgery—for the new look.

June also credited healthier habits like portion control and exercise for maintaining her slimmer physique.

“I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she said. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

An added bonus was that her weight loss journey offered a second chance at fame. In 2017, WE tv premiered Mama June: From Not to Hot. The show documented June’s dramatic weight loss, as well her subsequent struggles to keep the pounds off.

Unfortunately, the premise has evolved over the years. In March 2019, TMZ broke the news that Mama June was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The show was rebranded Mama June: Family Crisis in 2020, and its namesake star entered rehab for addictions to methamphetamines and prescription drugs.

A second rebranding, Mama June: Road to Redemption, premieres later this month.

One of the very few upsides to tracking June’s life is that viewers still have a chance to catch up on Thompson and make sure she’s well. Although she appears in the series, she’s currently under the care of her half-sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

Honey Boo Boo Has Embarked On Her Own Weight Loss Journey

Although she’s no longer the star of her own show, Thompson manages to stay in the spotlight via social media. Her Instagram reveals a 15-year-old who has physically matured but is still as sassy as ever. She’s also trying to take after her mom (in the good ways, at least). Check out this pic from November 2020 to see what the former child beauty queen looks like today:

Fans expressed support for the now-teenage reality star. “I’m so proud of you! You can tell you are working hard to lose weight. Keep up the great work!” wrote one commenter.

“You’re really slimming boo boo! Looking good keep up the good work!!!” added another.

Thompson confirmed the progress herself. When a commenter asked if she was working on health goals, she replied, “Yes ma’am.”

We wish all the best for Honey Boo Boo and Mama June, and hope that the new season of June’s WE tv show reveals a family that’s committed to making lasting changes.