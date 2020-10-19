'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Spent The Night In Jail For Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Tim Allen's eldest son Brad Taylor on Home Improvement, was booked this weekend on multiple charges, including fourth-degree assault, strangulation, and interfering with making a report.
According to TMZ, Bryan, 39, was arrested on Friday night in Eugene, OR following a physical altercation with his girlfriend. The victim claims that he put his hands on her throat and squeezed after an argument became physical. Then, he attempted to take her phone when she tried to call 911.
His latest musings on social media are not a good look for the former child star. In a since-deleted tweet dated October 16, 2020, Bryan wrote:
The Feminist movement in a nutshell:
Feminist: “Men are trash”
Feminist: “Women are equal to men”
A follow-up story reports that Bryan was released from Lane County Jail the following day on $8,500 cash bail. The actor was issued a no-contact order, meaning he cannot be in contact with the victim. The former child star must appear in court on Friday, though the D.A. remains undecided on whether or not he will be charged.