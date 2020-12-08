Report: 'Hollywood Has Turned Against' Johnny Depp

It's Not That Simple

Don't get us wrong, Depp is far from the height of his career, and his next legal battle will likely be just as unpleasant and difficult as his previous one. However, this tabloid's claims about how alone and despised Depp is by Hollywood don't add up. Behind every new story about the actor is a wave of support. Despite his legal difficulties, there's no shortage of co-stars and big names that still praise and compliment Depp, let alone the millions of his dedicated fans. This outlet attempts to paint the situation as a simple black-and-white issue, but most of Depp's colleagues are quick to acknowledge that the whole thing is incredibly complicated and requires nuance.