Hoda Kotb Delaying Wedding Over Fears Jenna Bush Hager And Savannah Guthrie Could Push Her Out At ‘Today’?

Hoda Kotb had been very vocal about her personal life on The Today Show, updating viewers on her adoptions and relationship with fiance Joel Schiffman. One tabloid is reporting the morning show host could be pushing back her wedding in fear she may be ousted from NBC at the hands of Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. Gossip Cop investigates.

Work Drama Means A Wedding Delay?

“Hoda’s afraid to leave her seat empty,” the National Enquirer claims in a new story surrounding Kotb’s impending nuptials. Allegedly afraid to set a wedding date, the article suggests the new anchor fears “what backstabbing co-workers Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager may do while she honeymoons with her new hubby,” a source spilled.

The publication has been writing numerous reports that the “power-hungry” Gutherie and Bush are teaming up to push Kotb out at The Today Show. According to the same inside source, “Hoda’s griped to friends she’s got the feeling their trying to ruin her big day that’s already been pushed back two or three times.” Workplace drama and “petty gossip” have also caused tension in her relationship with Schiffman. “Joel is pressing to set the date and he wants a two-week honeymoon right after… What happens when she’s not there at work to guard her beat? There’s definite tension.”

Nothing But Love For Her Co-Workers

Nowhere in this report does the publication mention that Hoda Kotb’s wedding was postponed due to COVID. Originally set as a destination wedding in Mexico, Kotb and Schiffman called off the November event due to health concerns. The host did tell People she imagines her nuptials will take place this summer. Of course, it’s going to be a beach wedding, and we’ll probably do it somewhere around New York.”

As for her relationships with Guthrie and Bush Hager, the talk show host has always been vocal about how close she is to her co-hosts. In a 2020 Instagram live Q and A session with the Today with Hoda & Jenna hosts, Kotb gushed about how honest Jenna Bush Hager is and how it was destiny they would host together. “We knew it was gonna work. We knew it,” she said. “Because certain things you just know in life, and I feel like Jenna daily is one of those people who puts everything on the table… That comes from being loved, being cared for, being told that you’re good enough. All of those things are all coming into play and it’s why you’re sitting here today in the place you were meant to be.” This doesn’t sound like someone who is worried about co-workers coming for her job.

Same Old Story

The National Enquirer has lied about Kotb in the past. In December, Gossip Cop busted a story that claimed Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager were bullying Kotb. Obviously, the numerous social media posts of the women working together prove there is no bad blood between them. Gossip Cop will continue to call the tabloids out for these silly stories.

