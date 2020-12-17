Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager

The Enquirer has been obsessed with Hoda Kotb’s Today Show career for years, and not in a good way. The often disproven outlet has insisted for a long time that Kotb was on the verge of being fired from her position on the popular morning show. The tabloid was equally wrong when it predicted that Rachel Maddow would replace former Today anchor Megyn Kelly. This shady magazine is more concerned with spreading salacious gossip than it is with telling the truth.