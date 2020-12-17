Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager

Was Hoda Kotb being “bullied off” the Today Show by fellow co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager? One tabloid claimed the younger anchors’ “Mean Girls treatment” was causing Kotb to feel “marginalized” and had pushed her “closer to the door.” Gossip Cop investigated the matter and can clarify the issue.
The National Enquirer reported recently that Hoda Kotb was becoming “disillusioned” with her role on the Today Show thanks to interference from Savannah Guthrie, who’d also recruited Jenna Bush Hager to her cause. The “Mean Girls treatment” had led to Kotb supposedly feeling “isolated and overlooked.” A “source close to the morning show” explained,
Jenna is firmly on Team Savannah, and together they’ve managed to make Hoda feel marginalized and less important with every broadcast.
The tabloid went on to mention the fact that Kotb and her fiancé Joel Schiffman have begun the process to adopt a third child, which the outlet claimed had caused “some to question her future with the show. “Hoda is clearly putting more emphasis on family than her career.”
It sends a signal she isn’t happy with her role and is not thinking of Today as her top priority.
Without any proof to back up its claims, the untrustworthy gossip rag insisted that Hoda Kotb had hoped to “take on a more serious role” on Today, but was instead stuck with the “fluff pieces” that producers pushed on her. That was all part of Savannah Guthrie’s plan, the source proclaimed. “While Savannah and Jenna are talking to presidents and newsmakers, Hoda is doing interviews about her self-help books.”
[Savannah’s] constantly pushed the producers for Jenna and herself to take the lead on the big news stories and keep Hoda focused on the feature stuff.
According to the tipster, the producers were allegedly “all firmly behind Savannah. Hoda is a great daytime personality, but she’s not cutting it as a serious anchor.” The source insisted that people still thought of her as the woman who’d down “glasses of chardonnay with Kathie Lee on the air. They’re not comfortable with her talking about the pandemic or the presidential election.”
The tabloid concludes its bogus story by proclaiming Kotb was sick of being iced out of the “cool clique” and was tired of “playing second banana to Savannah!” That was exactly what Guthrie had supposedly been working towards by promoting herself and Jenna Bush Hager, all while keeping “Hoda on the fringes!”
It’s playing out just as Savannah wanted it to.
Let’s first address the most insulting portion of this story that grossly implied that just because Hoda Kotb wants to welcome another child to her family means she’s not serious about her career or that she no longer considers Today her “top priority.” Kotb has been a working mother for several years now, which makes the tabloid’s claim look utterly ridiculous.
The tabloid’s wider assertion that there is behind-the-scenes drama going on between Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, and Hoda Kotb is similarly ridiculous. The three ladies have behaved themselves as absolute professionals on-air and off, they’ve shown nothing but love and respect for each other. It’s clear from social media postings from all three women that they enjoy working together and seem to really admire one another.
The Enquirer has been obsessed with Hoda Kotb’s Today Show career for years, and not in a good way. The often disproven outlet has insisted for a long time that Kotb was on the verge of being fired from her position on the popular morning show. The tabloid was equally wrong when it predicted that Rachel Maddow would replace former Today anchor Megyn Kelly. This shady magazine is more concerned with spreading salacious gossip than it is with telling the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen
Julia Roberts Dumped By Husband Via Text Message?
Report: Jennifer Aniston 'Dropping Hints' She's Engaged To Brad Pitt
Report: Barbra Streisand 'Blindsided' By Divorce Papers
Dolly Parton Reacts To Melissa Villasenor's 'SNL' Impression Of Her