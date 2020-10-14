'Hocus Pocus' Stars Sarah Jessica Parker And Bette Midler Feuding?

Hocus Pocus is a classic Halloween film that fans traditionally watch every year. With talks about a reunion in the works and a possible sequel, nostalgia has been at an all-time high. However, one tabloid suggests two major cast members may not be so chummy behind the scenes. Apparently, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler are locked in a feud. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, Sarah Jessica Parker is having second thoughts about signing up to do a live-read through for Hocus Pocus. The tabloid asserts Bette Midler is the cause of Parker’s hesitation. In addition to the Halloween cult classic, the two also starred in The First Wives Club together, but the tabloid states Parker “can’t stand” Midler. “Sarah had a hard time working with Bette, who’s so quick-witted she’ll say something snarky without a second thought,” a source spills to Woman’s Day.
The insider, which the tabloid dubs as a “close” informant, further reveals Parker “had to bit her tongue” many times and found it completely exhausting having to “bow and scrape" to the "Divine Miss M.” The publication’s insider maintains Midler is one of the world’s most legendary divas and though the Sex and the City star “knows how to play nice” she wants to “run and hide” every time Midler walks into the room. “She doesn't want any confrontations with her,” concludes the tipster.
Despite what the magazine contends, Sarah Jessica Parker isn't conjuring a feud against Bette Midler. Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Parker who told us Woman’s Day story is “absolutely false.” Also, it has been confirmed that all three main cast members are set to do the live-virtual reading of Hocus Pocus, which means Parker was never second-guessing anything.
When it comes to “feuds,” Woman’s Day has tried to run this theme before between two A-list celebrity women. For example, we busted a report from the tabloid that asserted Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire were feuding. The magazine alleged the two country stars were butting heads over who should have the privilege of honoring the late Kenny Rogers. Gossip Cop clarified this silly story because it couldn’t be further from the truth. McEntire and Parton have been close friends for decades and the two never had any issues with each other.
The publication has also aimed at Parker’s marriage to Matthew Broderick. Two years ago, Woman’s Day claimed their marriage was in trouble because Parker was seen without her wedding ring. Gossip Cop debunked the phony story when it came out. Parker and Broderick’s marriage was not in any danger and they are obviously still happily married today. They are even planning to star on Broadway together in Plaza Suite, once we all make it through this pandemic.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.