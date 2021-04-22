Historic ‘Price Is Right’ Moment Stuns Contestants, Drew Carey

A rare event took place on today’s episode of The Price Is Right. In fact, this episode might have been only the second time this has happened in the history of the popular game show, as far as fans can recall. This double event is certain to go down in the show’s history as the most exciting thing to happen in recent memory.

One Of The Rarest Wins In ‘Price Is Right’ History

Even host Drew Carey was shocked by the history-making events of today’s The Price Is Right episode. Not one, but two contestants hit $1 on the wheel, but that’s not all. Both contestants managed to hit the coveted $1 target twice. The first time would have been enough to net them both $1,000 but by hitting it a second time, they walked away with an additional $25,000.

This isn’t the first time that two contestants have managed to win the wheel jackpot. Back in 2017, two lucky winners managed land on the $1, netting themselves a cool $35,000. Today’s contestants did well for themselves throughout the game, but only one of them walked away victorious at every game thrown her way.

Kiara Thomas was on fire from the moment she stepped on set. First, she totally nailed the first challenge, bidding the exact right amount to win her first toss-up prize. She then won her way to the Showcase Showdown by spinning the Big Wheel, landing on 20 and 80 cents respectively on her first two spins.

Those lucky spins got her a bonus spin, which she used to land exactly on $1. She went on to win her Showcase Showdown, winning a trip to Miami as well as a new car. In total, Thomas won $54,549 in prizes, which makes her one lucky lady indeed!

