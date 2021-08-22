Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix.

This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.

Yet Markle got a bit of a break, as another tail of drama featured brothers at war, and no, not Prince William and Prince Harry.

So sit back, relax, and let’s get into the juicy bits, shall we?

Meghan Markle, Katy Perry ‘Neighbors At War’ After Orlando Bloom Mocked Prince Harry?

From reported feuds with just about every member of the royal family to problems with her own father, a fair share of coverage concerning Meghan Markle paint her to be, well quite frankly, a pain in the ass.

And that hurtful narrative was in play again this week with a story from Woman’s Day concerning Markle’s latest point of contempt–neighbors Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

According to the report, the mother of the two has never been fond of the pop singer, and the latest “last straw” concerned Bloom’s portrayal of Prince Harry in the animated series The Prince. As an unnamed source gabbed, Markle has been looking to squash any friendship between the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and her husband for months, and this has been her focal point to do so.

The story was a complete attack of character concerning Markle, so we dug in. Check out our full investigation here.

Meghan Markle Micromanaging Prince Harry’s Expenses?

In a similar vein to the previous story, Meghan Markle is once again painted as someone who just has to be in control. Given how many reports allege that Prince Harry is nothing more than a bumbling fool giving into her every command, it’s a dynamic that honestly isn’t that farfetched. Yet probability doesn’t correlate to absolute reality, so every story must be thoroughly investigated.

Take a story that came out this week claiming Markle has extremely tight control of every penny in and out of the household. Sure, seems probable, as Harry never had to concern himself with budgeting given his royal background. Also probable is the fact the report claims the former Suits star has always been one to live modestly and wants to ensure they’re financially sound, even if that means Harry has to ask for money to even buy his wife a birthday present.

On face value this again seems probable, but we had to raise an eyebrow given how many stories we’ve seen in the last year painting a desperate and broke couple essentially blackmailing the royal family to get by. What is really happening with the Sussexes’ finances? We took a look, check out our report here.

Prince Charles Taking $20 Million Dukedom From Prince Edward?

There is nothing quite like a sibling squabble, especially when it pertains to insane amounts of money unachievable by most.

This week we spotted a story in the Globe claiming tensions are high between Prince Charles and his younger brother Prince Edward. According to the outlet, Charles has been greedily hoarding the title of Duke of Edinburgh, and more importantly, the $20 million annual income that comes with it. Allegedly, this is in part due to Charles concerns that Prince William is rising in popularity to the point that he fears his son will ultimately take the throne, and all the fortunes that come with it.

We have to say, the narrative is certainly juicy, and confusing. Wading through titles and royal protocol is a job in itself, so we took a closer look to try and connect all the dots. Check out our report here.

