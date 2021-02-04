Hilary Duff's Husband Not 'Pulling His Weight' With Their Kids?

This isn’t the first time OK! has gotten the story wrong when it comes to Hilary Duff’s marriage to Matthew Koma. Back in 2019, just two months before the couple officially tied the knot, this outlet claimed that the pair had already secretly gotten married. Since the couple got married in December, not October, it was an easy rumor for Gossip Cop to bust. Another tabloid, Woman’s Day, later insisted that Koma and Duff were having marital problems over troubles with the Lizzie McGuire reboot. Duff herself laughed off these rumors. These tabloids have no clue what’s really going on, which makes the outlandish claims they make all the more farcical.