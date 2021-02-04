Hilary Duff's Husband Not 'Pulling His Weight' With Their Kids?

Has Hilary Duff been “struggling” to keep up with her two kids, while her husband Matthew Koma makes matters worse? One tabloid claimed that the musician wasn’t quite “pulling his weight” around the house, leading to Duff’s increasing frustration with him. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors, and we believe we’ve got a grasp on what’s really going on.
“Hilary To Matt: Pick Up The Slack!” read the headline out of OK! over the summer. According to the tabloid, Hilary Duff wanted her new husband, Matthew Koma, to “pitch in a little more” when it came to running the couple’s home. Duff, who is expecting her third child, shares a daughter with Koma and also has an older son from a previous relationship.
A so-called “pal” of Duff’s told the outlet, “She’s been struggling to keep up with the needs of the kids and could use some more help from him.” Duff had apparently been taking on all the responsibilities herself, but soon reached a breaking point, the source continued. “There’s only so much Hilary can take on, so she’s had to be more forceful, like telling Matthew to change Banks’ diapers or bathe her when she’s preoccupied.”
Luckily for the couple, but especially Duff, “Matthew’s slowly started to change his ways” and has gotten “better about pulling his weight!” Despite the positive changes, however, Koma still leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to equal partnership with Duff, who allegedly “wants more” from her husband. “She knows he’s a first-time dad and still learning,” the “pal” concluded, “but there are some days Hilary’s pulling her hair out!”
Though the tabloid was determined to cast Matthew Koma in the role of bumbling husband and father, it’s clear that he and Hilary Duff have thoroughly enjoyed their first year of marriage together. The two have traded cutesy comments back and forth on Instagram, with the couple’s children being a common jumping off point. As we stated earlier, the couple is also expecting another child, Koma’s second and Duff’s third. That makes the idea of the couple fighting over Koma’s parenting style a bit hard to believe.
This isn’t the first time OK! has gotten the story wrong when it comes to Hilary Duff’s marriage to Matthew Koma. Back in 2019, just two months before the couple officially tied the knot, this outlet claimed that the pair had already secretly gotten married. Since the couple got married in December, not October, it was an easy rumor for Gossip Cop to bust. Another tabloid, Woman’s Day, later insisted that Koma and Duff were having marital problems over troubles with the Lizzie McGuire reboot. Duff herself laughed off these rumors. These tabloids have no clue what’s really going on, which makes the outlandish claims they make all the more farcical.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
