Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Daughter "Stress Eating" While Awaiting Election Results

Hilary Duff, who recently announced that she was pregnant with her third child, let fans know that she’d be indulging in a little stress eating to cope with the 2020 presidential election. The Younger star also took to her Instagram stories to show the world that her daughter was joining her!
On election night, the 33-year-old mom shared a sweet Insta story photo of her daughter Banks, whom Duff shares with her singer-songwriter husband Matthew Koma. The adorable toddler is seen munching on some food while sitting in her stroller, so Duff added the clever caption: “Not the only one stress eating.”
Soon, sweet Banks will be a big sister! Duff announced her current pregnancy back on October 24th with an adorable boomerang showing Koma rubbing her big belly. “We are growing!!!” she wrote. “Mostly me…”
The Lizzie McGuire star also has an eight-year-old son named Lucas from her first husband, Canadian NHL star Mike Comrie. The proud mamma recently shared a pic of Luca on Instagram and wrote: “My guys is getting an expander and starting 3rd grade!!!!!! SOS it’s going too fast! Slow down the tape!”
Duff split from Comrie in 2014 and met Koma in 2015 while working on her album Breathe In. Breathe Out. After Koma co-wrote and produced the title track on the album, the pair started dating in 2017. They had daughter Banks in June of 2018 and were married in December of 2019. Duff announced the union with pictures from the intimate ceremony and wrote: “Over a week ago I married this handsome devil. Love you @matthewkoma so grateful that I found the one person that gets sad at Christmas too. Now I don’t have to be alone. ??
Congrats to Hilary on her growing family. We hope she got through election night without too much stress!