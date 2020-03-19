Hilary Duff Having Marriage Problems Over ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Drama?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Hilary Duff’s marriage to Matthew Koma struggling because of the Lizzie McGuire reboot? One tabloid claims the couple has hit a rough patch, but the rumor is false. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to OK!, newlyweds Koma and Duff are suffering marriage woes due to the drama surrounding the production of the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire revival series. A so-called “insider” tells the tabloid that Duff was “thrilled” to start filming the show, but the halt in production “amid personnel changes” has left her “in a serious funk.”

Duff, the source claims, is “devastated” over the production obstacles and is “taking it very badly… Poor Matt’s been trying to cheer her up, but she’s been unresponsive lately.” “She’s been really moody, so she and Matt haven’t had a date night since God knows when,” continues the suspicious tipster, adding that Duff’s family is “telling her to fix this before she does any real damage” to the the marriage.

While the tabloid has drawn on certain elements of truth to back up its central claim, the theory that the reboot drama is causing trouble for Duff and Koma’s personal life is simply untrue. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation, who could not speak on the record, but who assures us the report is totally false. Production has indeed been delayed due to the departure of Lizzie McGuire’s original creator, Terri Minsky, over creative differences with Disney. Duff has also publicly asked via Instagram for the revival to be moved to a different streaming platform to allow the series to discuss more adult themes than Disney+ would allow.

But this has absolutely nothing to do with Duff’s personal life or the state of her marriage. The same day she posted that request, Duff posted a clip of the latest music video from her husband’s band, Winnetka Bowling League. She also appears in that video, and calls it her “favorite song” from the band. Just a few days ago, she even laughed off a different tabloid rumor that their marriage is “on the rocks already.” “Apearantly (sic) matt and I are having trouble,” she wrote in a lighthearted Instagram story. “He hasn’t told me yet…” Clearly, there’s nothing about this story worth taking seriously.

