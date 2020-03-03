Why Hilary Duff Used To Lie About Her Age

By Brianna Morton |

Hilary Duff has admitted that she hasn’t always been honest about her age. In her youth, she occasionally fibbed about how old she really was in order to get into clubs. It’s something many young people do, but since Duff was already a major star during her teens, her lies didn’t really work the way she wanted.

In a Time interview, Duff was asked if she’d ever lied about her age. “Of course! All the time,” Duff answered readily. Like many other people in their late teens, Duff was no stranger to trying to get into clubs despite being underage. There was a double-edged sword for the former Disney star, however. The fame she’d achieved from Lizzie McGuire and Cadet Kelly meant that Duff couldn’t really be an anonymous face in the crowd.

As a result, she was generally recognized as the teenager she was wherever she went. “I think they would all know how old I was anyway. I was pretty well-known by the time I was trying to get into clubs,” Duff recalled. This generally worked out in her favor, however. “…they would just let me in anyway,” the Younger star confessed.

Hilary Duff didn’t struggle getting into clubs

“It wasn’t hard for me to get in,” continued Duff. “I knew most of the people — I’m not trying to sound like a brat or anything! I had an older sister too, so she learned the ropes for me and then I got to just sneak in.” As an apparent plan B, Duff would sometimes use the ID of her older sister, Haylie. That wasn’t a very effective plan, however.

Duff admits, “I can’t even remember having to use it … A fake ID would never work for me because they’d be like, ‘We know who you are.’” It almost sounds as if Duff never had to lie at all, though it probably didn’t hurt her case for why she should be let in the club.

Duff’s high-profile and public life means that she’s a target for tabloids and their lies. In October 2019, Woman’s Day announced that Duff had secretly married Matthew Koma, whom she had gotten engaged to that past May. Some dubious sources claimed the marriage had already taken place, but Gossip Cop called foul on those rumors.

We investigated the story and found the source of the rumors to be an Instagram post where Koma calls Duff “wife.” This caused so much of a stir that the former Disney star’s rep came forward to clear the air, assuring ET that the couple had not wed yet. Their actual wedding came about two months later in late December when the happy couple held their nuptials in a low-key backyard ceremony.