Hilary Duff And Husband Matthew Koma: Everything We Know

By Brianna Morton |

Hilary Duff and new husband Matthew Koma recently tied the knot back in December, so it’s the perfect time to look back at how their relationship has developed over the years. There’s definitely been highs and lows throughout, but it’s all been worth it. When a couple has as storied a past as Koma and Duff, it’s not easy to throw that love away.

Duff and Koma first met in 2015. Duff, who shares a son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, met her future husband in the studio. Koma was working as a record producer at the time. The two worked together on Duff’s album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. which was largely about Duff’s recent split from Comrie.

Hilary Duff found love in the studio

The album brought more than closure for Duff — it brought her closer to her happily ever after. Though they didn’t get together right away, they eventually found that the chemistry they had in the studio translated nicely into a blossoming romance. The two enjoyed a romantic getaway to Costa Rica, but their busy schedules soon prevented them from exploring their new relationship. Duff had to stay in New York to film her TV Land series, Younger, while Koma was on tour.

The separation didn’t last long, though. By the time Hilary Duff’s 30th birthday rolled around, it was pretty clear that the couple was back together. Koma was included in the birthday festivities, as was evidenced by Duff’s Instagram posts from the day.

During an interview with The Talk in December 2017, Duff revealed she and Koma were on their third go-round as a couple.“It’s going so great. I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated,” Duff said, adding, “I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then it can always work out again.” Clearly that’s the case, because the very next year, Duff and Koma announced they were expecting their first child together, a daughter. Banks Violet Bair was born in 2018. In 2019, Koma proposed to Duff, who happily accepted.

A Wedding Fit for a Fairy Tale

Later that year, in December, the couple finally tied the knot, bringing their long courtship to a close and starting a new chapter in their lives together as man and wife. The ceremony took place in Hilary Duff’s L.A. home’s backyard. It was an intimate affair, with just family and close friends in attendance. Photos of the wedding that Duff shared to Instagram show that despite the casual location, it was just as glamorous as any girl would dream her wedding to be.

Though most fairy tales end after the wedding, Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff still have the rest of their lives to enjoy their happily ever after. Luckily both are frequent posters on social media, so we still get to live vicariously through them.