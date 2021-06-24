Hilaria Baldwin Post Photo Of Creative New Way To Breastfeed

Hilaria Baldwin has to think on her feet while caring for her and her husband Alec Baldwin’s six children. The couple recently welcomed two new babies within a few months of each other, so sometimes Hilaria has to get creative when it comes to feeding time specifically.

Hilaria Baldwin Takes Breastfeeding To The Next Level

Hilaria Baldwin faced the classic mom battle with a stroller recently and posted a photo of her creative solution to the problem. Hilaria must have had a difficult time strapping her second youngest child, Eduardo, into his stroller but when she finally did get the infant tucked into his seat, she had another problem on her hands.

He evidently decided that he was hungry and after the struggle it took to get him into the contraption, Hilaria wasn’t about to take him out to feed him. Instead, like it was something she did every day, Hilaria simply exposed her breast for the baby to feed and bent over so he could reach it with ease. Problem solved!

Now That’s Problem Solving!

In the photo, Hilaria couldn’t look more casual. She’s wearing a simple pair of blue denim shorts and a black hoodie that she unzipped in order to breastfeed baby Eduardo. She’s not even wearing any shoes, giving her followers a tantalizing glimpse at her red-painted toenails. In the caption, Hilaria cheekily wrote, “Won the battle of strapping him in…hungry? Nope, staying in there.”

Her followers clearly related to the struggle of getting a feisty baby, especially one nearing toddlerhood, into going along with the plan. “Definitely used to do this,” one person commented with a crying laughing emoji. “Drive-Thru Dining,” another playfully added. With six kids under the age of seven, it definitely works in her favor that Hilaria is so flexible.

Although there have been reports in recent months that she and her husband Alec are struggling to wrangle their young kids, the two seem closer and more happy than ever before. Despite the various scandals the two have found themselves embroiled in over the last year or so, tabloid reports that their marriage is on the brink are completely off-base.

More News From Gossip Cop

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Divorcing Over Cheating Rumors, Bad Habits?



Alec And Hilaria Baldwin ‘Battling’ Over ‘$60 Million Prenup’?



Alec Baldwin’s Marriage Falling Apart Because His Wife Gave Him A Quarantine Haircut?



Alec Baldwin, Bella Hadid, Ben Stiller And Other Celebrities With Lyme Disease



Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Near Divorce Over Infidelity And Relapse?