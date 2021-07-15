Gossip Cop

News

HGTV's Christina Haack, Ant Anstead's Divorce Rages On, Here's The Latest

Eric Gasa
July 15, 2021
It’s been six months since Christina Haack’s divorce but we’re just now getting a clear picture of the aftermath and how the former couple will be divvying up the assets. It’s certainly a long, expensive list of goodies!

Breaking Down Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Settlement

According to legal docs obtained from TMZ, the Flip or Flop star will retain four of her sprawling California properties including another in Tennessee. Haack will also be driving away with Range Rover, Bentley, and the wedding ring still on her finger.

Haack’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead will be making off just fine. Anstead will still have full ownership of his media company as well as a sweeping fleet of seven vehicles. The legal docs spelled out the expensive spread of a Range Rover, Land Rover, 2019 Lotus Type 62, Alfa Romeo Tipo, 1958 Porsche, Ford Mustang, and a Comet.

The Aftermath

While the ex-couple seems to have evenly divided up their possessions, there was talk about the fallout being stormy. Anstead certainly moved on fast with actress Renee Zellweger, while there were rumors that Haack was warning the star on about her ex.

But in reality, it seems that things have moved on quite amicably considering that Haack has moved on with a new partner of her own. It’s also been revealed that the ex-couple will be sharing joint custody of their 1-year-old son, Hudson.

The HGTV designer gave birth to their son in September 2019, meaning it was only three months later that the new parents started to live apart. Being that both parties are both financially successful and well-off there was no agreement for child support.

TMZ also reported that Haack bizarrely met her newest partner, Joshua Hall, after she smoked toad venom – of all things – to help with her anxiety, but that’s another story. Hallucinogenic trip or not, she looks happy with her new beau!

