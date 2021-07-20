HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa Allegedly Worried For Children After Christina Haack’s Recent Behavior, Erupted On Set

Often when people get divorced they do their very best to avoid one another, but Flip Or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack share two children and work together on their popular HGTV show. Naturally, two exes working together in a high-stress environment can lead to some tensions, especially if there are other issues at play. According to sources from the set, El Moussa reportedly went off on Haack in an outburst that is believed to be partially caused by her confession that she smoked toad venom and his concern for their kids’ safety.

Divorced Duo Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa’s Epic On Set Blow Up

Since their divorce in 2018, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have continued working together on their popular HGTV reality show Flip Or Flop, but things haven’t always been easy between the exes. Case in point: a reported outburst from El Moussa that led to the stars having to film separately for the day in order to cool tensions.

According to sources from the set who spoke with TMZ, El Moussa flipped out on his ex-wife and mother of his two children after she signaled to him that she and the crew were ready to begin filming. El Moussa reportedly didn’t like the way she signaled to him and kicked off an epic verbal tirade against her. Sources told the outlet that El Moussa insisted that he “made” Haack and went on to call her a “washed-up loser” and that he enjoyed watching her fail.

El Moussa’s Reported Tirade Gets Extremely Personal

At one point, he allegedly yelled, “Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning,” and also compared her to his current flame, Heather Rae Young, whom he said was hotter and richer than Haack. He ended his rant by screaming, “The world knows you’re crazy!”

Sources said that this isn’t the first tirade El Moussa has gone on against his ex-wife while the two attempted to film their reality show together. In order to keep the peace, and keep production going, the stars were separated after this latest outburst and went on to film their scenes separately.

Children’s Safety At The Heart Of El Moussa’s Rant?

TMZ spoke to a source close to El Moussa who claimed that the 39-year-old’s anger towards Haack stems from her recent confession that she smoked toad venom and that he was concerned for their two children as a result.

Since the two are not only co-parents but also co-executive producers on Flip Or Flop, they’ll have to put up with being in each other’s space for quite some time. Hopefully, they’ll be able to work through this tension not only for the sake of their wildly successful show, but also for the sake of their kids. This much animosity between parents can’t be easy for anyone in the family.

