HGTV Star Karen Laine’s Home Was Broken Into, And The Burglar Left Behind A Disgusting Surprise

This Burglar Targeted The Wrong Home

Though the family wasn’t at home during the latest break-in, the last time the burglar visited, the family was asleep in the house. The suspect nabbed Laine’s purse, which actually turned out to be a massive help in the case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported that the person behind the burglary used Laine’s credit card at several locations and Laine, who is a former deputy prosecutor, was able to use that information to her advantage.