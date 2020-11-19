HGTV Star Karen Laine’s Home Was Broken Into, And The Burglar Left Behind A Disgusting Surprise

HGTV star Karen Laine has had her Indianapolis home burglarized several times in the past few months. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the burglar not only took things from the Good Bones star’s home but left behind a disgusting surprise for the already victimized family: poop. Now authorities are on the search for the offender and the burglar’s fecal matter might just be what brings them to justice.
Laine opened up about the home intrusions, and the nasty surprise the burglar left behind, to Fox 59. “Last Saturday someone came in, stole more things, and pooped in the garage,” Laine revealed, clearly shocked. “It’s sort of an epithet to say I poop on you.”
This wasn’t the first time that someone had broken into the Good Bones star’s home, nor was it the first time that excrement had been left behind. It was the third break-in, and the second time the family discovered poop left behind in their garage.
The first time someone broke in, the burglar made off with Laine’s husband’s bike and defecated in a bucket in the garage. The crappy surprise was made all the worse by the fact that there’s a bathroom connected to the garage, which the suspect had rummaged through. That made the break-ins feel “very personal and intentional,” Laine said, adding,
So they know we have a bathroom. That’s what makes it feel personal because it’s not, ‘Oh, I need to go to the bathroom.’ It’s I’m going to leave my feces behind for you to clean up.
Though the family wasn’t at home during the latest break-in, the last time the burglar visited, the family was asleep in the house. The suspect nabbed Laine’s purse, which actually turned out to be a massive help in the case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported that the person behind the burglary used Laine’s credit card at several locations and Laine, who is a former deputy prosecutor, was able to use that information to her advantage.
Probably not the house you want to burglarize because I was immediately on the case! I found out where my credit cards were used, I got it to law enforcement. I said you need a warrant today to get an address on this. [The investigator] was able to recover video, so we may have people on video.
The case is still under investigation and the poop left behind at the scene will go a long way towards identifying the suspect. According to Laine, authorities are analyzing the fecal matter for DNA, which should help narrow down who’s behind the cruddy perpetrator. Hopefully the HGTV regular will beef up the security in her home so that this scary, disgusting situation doesn't repeat itself.